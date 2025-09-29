Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles Marks 70 Years of Mentorship at 2025 Big Night Out Gala

This milestone evening will spotlight Karey Burke, President of 20th Television, recipient of the 2025 Sherry Lansing Award; Constance Schwartz-Morini, Co-Founder & CEO of SMAC Entertainment, recipient of the Defender of Potential Award; and Charles D. Ki

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles will celebrate its 70th anniversary at the Big Night Out Gala on October 22, 2025, at The Beverly Hilton.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA) will celebrate its 70th anniversary at the Big Night Out Gala on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at The Beverly Hilton. The event will honor four distinguished leaders whose dedication to mentorship, equity, and opportunity reflects the heart of BBBSLA’s mission.This milestone evening will spotlight Karey Burke, President of 20th Television, recipient of the 2025 Sherry Lansing Award; Constance Schwartz-Morini, Co-Founder & CEO of SMAC Entertainment, recipient of the Defender of Potential Award; and Charles D. King, Founder & CEO of MACRO, and Stacey Walker King, Chief Brand Officer of MACRO, who will be recognized as the Walt Disney Philanthropists of the Year.“Our 70th anniversary is not just a celebration of the past, but a promise for the future,” said Lauren Plichta, President and CEO of BBBSLA. “We are proud to honor Karey, Constance, Charles, and Stacey—visionaries who embody the power of mentorship and the belief that every young person deserves the chance to achieve their full potential.”HonoreesKarey Burke has led 20th Television in producing acclaimed series such as Only Murders in the Building, Paradise, High Potential, Abbott Elementary and Percy Jackson and The Olympians. Beyond her career achievements, she is a dedicated mentor in BBBSLA’s Women in Entertainment program. “I am forever indebted to BBBSLA for introducing me to my mentee Kenya McCoy, who continues to inspire me every day and has forever changed my life,” Burke shared. “To receive the Sherry Lansing Award is a true honor, and I hope it shines a bright light on the meaningful and necessary work BBBSLA offers young people across our city.”Constance Schwartz-Morini, an influential leader in sports and entertainment, has championed opportunity and equity throughout her career. A devoted mentor in the Women in Entertainment program, she reflected: “True leadership and success is about lifting others as you climb…Mentoring my incredible mentee Laura has been one of the most meaningful parts of that journey. She reminds me why this work matters. Big Brothers Big Sisters of LA shares that same commitment to unlocking potential, and I’m proud to be part of their life-changing work.”Charles D. King and Stacey Walker King, through their leadership at MACRO, have reshaped the entertainment industry by amplifying the voices and perspectives of people of color. Their commitment to philanthropy, equity, and access has made a lasting impact in Los Angeles and beyond. “We are beyond honored to receive this recognition,” they shared. “BBBSLA’s work to uplift and empower youth has long been a beacon of hope and inspiration to us. To be honored fills us with both gratitude and renewed commitment to uplifting voices and stories that deserve to be seen, heard, and celebrated.”About the GalaThe Big Night Out Gala is BBBSLA’s signature annual fundraiser, bringing together community leaders, mentors, and supporters to raise critical funds for one-to-one youth mentoring. The evening begins with a red-carpet welcome reception, followed by dinner and a celebration of honorees and BBBSLA’s mission.Research continues to validate what BBBSLA has long known: mentorship changes lives, strengthens communities, and fuels economic growth. A landmark 30-year Harvard University study, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Treasury, found that BBBS “Littles” are:• 20% more likely to attend college.• Experience a 15% boost in lifetime earnings.• More likely to achieve incomes aligned with their mentors, breaking cycles of generational poverty and helping to reduce the socioeconomic gap bytwo-thirds.Get InvolvedJoin us in celebrating 70 years of mentorship and invest in the future of Los Angeles youth. Sponsorship and ticket opportunities for the Big Night Out Gala are available now!Learn more, purchase tickets, or become a sponsor at classy.org/event/big-night-out-2025/e703362.About BBBSLAFor 70 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA) has created and supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Serving 1,200 young people annually, BBBSLA empowers youth to succeed in school, career, and life. As one of the largest affiliates of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, BBBSLA continues to build a brighter future for the next generation of leaders through the support of mentors, donors, and community partners.

