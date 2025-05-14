Big Brothers Big Sisters Hosts Landmark Economic Impact Luncheon at Dodger Stadium

Photos From Event

Harvard and U.S. Treasury Research Proves Mentorship Drives Long-Term Earnings and Economic Equity for Youth, Breaking the Generational Cycle of Poverty

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last Thursday, over 115 Los Angeles business and community leaders gathered at Dodger Stadium for Empowering BIG Futures, an exclusive luncheon hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA), where attendees witnessed the unveiling of a first-of-its-kind national study proving what our organization has long believed: mentorship transforms futures and economies.Conducted by researchers from Harvard University and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, *The Long-Term Impacts of Mentors: Evidence from Experimental & Administrative Data is the most comprehensive study ever done on youth mentoring. Spanning over 30 years of data and linking youth program records to IRS tax filings, the study provides groundbreaking evidence that Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) mentoring programs dramatically improves educational attainment, increases lifetime earnings, and reduces generational poverty.Key Findings from the Study Include:• Mentored youth are 20% more likely to attend college• They earn 15% more income between ages 20 and 25• Mentorship closes two-thirds of the socioeconomic income gap• Youth show improved attendance, behavior, and long-term wellbeing• Every dollar invested in mentorship pays for itself in just 7 years“Our community has always understood the value of mentorship,” said Lauren Plichta, President & CEO of BBBSLA. “But now, with this research, we can say with confidence: mentorship doesn’t just change lives, it changes economic trajectories, workforce outcomes, and society as a whole.”The event featured a research presentation by Plichta, followed by a panel discussion with BBBSLA alumni. Panelists included:• Josue Velazquez, a current Emerson College student, who shared, “If it weren’t for my Big Brother, I don’t think I’d be where I am today. His advice to take things one step at a time helped me transform from a struggling high school student to earning a full-ride scholarship to film school.”• Paola Franco, a Netflix creative executive and BBBSLA board member, who reflected, “My mentor Jennifer exposed me to careers and spaces I never imagined for myself, helping me see possibilities I hadn’t considered.”• David McMillan, screenwriter and producer (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), who shared how his mentor Adam became family over the years and introduced him to screenwriting: “From being there when I graduated Yale to officiating my wedding, Adam’s example has guided my life and even inspired me to become a Big Brother myself. He has been one of the most important role models in my life. He was the first person that I knew who had written a screenplay and the power of his example has influenced me all throughout my life.”City National Bank mentors Marie Demirdjian and Judy Tu also discussed the impact of corporate mentorship, emphasizing how supporting young talent benefits both mentees and mentors.Attendees concluded the event with a behind-the-scenes tour of Dodger Stadium, offering a powerful visual reminder of what can be achieved when opportunity meets potential.About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los AngelesFor nearly 70 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA) has worked to ignite the power and promise of youth through one-to-one mentoring. Serving over 1,200 youth annually, BBBSLA is dedicated to building equity, expanding opportunity, and creating pathways to success for the next generation. Learn more at www.bbbsla.org To read the full study visit: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4868302 *Source: The Long-Term Impacts of Mentors: Evidence from Experimental & Administrative Data, Alex Bell and Neviana Petkova (2024)Additional photos and video footage available upon request.Interviews with speakers and BBBSLA leadership available.

