Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles Celebrates 70 Years with Milestone Campaign: 70 Bigs, $70,000, 70 Days

Campaign aims to recruit 70 volunteer mentors and raise $70,000 in 70 days, ensuring hundreds of LA youth get the support they urgently need.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Governor Gavin Newsom recently issued an executive order to confront what he called ‘California’s growing crisis of connection and opportunity for men and boys.’ The order highlights mentorship as a key solution, alongside education and work, to help young people build purpose, dignity, and real connection. At Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA), we know mentorship is not an extra—it’s essential. It is one of the most effective ways to support mental well-being, boost academic and career success, open doors to new opportunities, and help young people feel a true sense of belonging.As we celebrate 70 years of empowering the potential and promise of Los Angeles youth, BBBSLA is launching its milestone 70 Bigs, $70,000, 70 Days campaign . The campaign aims to recruit 70 new mentors and raise $70,000 to expand our proven mentorship programs and meet the urgent needs of local children and families. With a particular shortage of male volunteers, it emphasizes the importance of men stepping up for the many boys currently waiting to be matched with a Big Brother.“For 70 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles has proven that mentorship unlocks potential and creates opportunities for young people to thrive,” said Lauren Plichta, President and CEO of BBBSLA. “With the guidance of a caring mentor, a child can build confidence, discover new possibilities, and strengthen connections that uplift families and entire communities. This campaign is both a celebration of our legacy and an invitation to shape the next 70 years of impact.”Research continues to validate what BBBSLA has long known: mentorship changes lives, strengthens communities, and fuels economic growth. A landmark 30-year Harvard University study, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Treasury, found that BBBS “Littles” are:• 20% more likely to attend college, fueling a stronger workforce.• More likely to achieve incomes aligned with their mentors, breaking cycles of generational poverty and helping to reduce the socioeconomic gap by two-thirds.• Earning more than their non-mentored peers, with 15% higher income between the ages of 20 and 25.• Exhibiting improved behaviors and stronger social bonds, leading to a reduced dependency on social services and long-term societal improvements.The study also confirmed that every $1 invested in BBBSLA mentorship generates up to $22 in local economic value, making BBBSLA one of the most impactful and cost-effective youth development programs available today.Campaign Details• 70 Bigs in 70 Days: Running September 4 – November 13, 2025, this recruitment drive will focus on bringing in 70 new volunteer mentors, especially men, to meet the urgent need of boys currently waiting for Big Brothers.• $70,000 in 70 Days: From September 4 – November 13, 2025, BBBSLA will engage alumni, donors, corporations, and community partners to raise $70,000, with matching opportunities to double the impact. Every $2,500 raised supports a new match for one year.JOIN THE MOVEMENTFor 70 years, BBBSLA has ignited the power and promise of youth through one-to-one mentoring. Serving approximately 1,200 youth each year, BBBSLA is committed to building equity, expanding opportunity, and creating pathways to success for the next generation.Now, we’re calling on all Angelenos to be part of this legacy. Be part of something BIGGER and help shape the next 70 years of impact at www.bbbsla.org/70th . Volunteer as a Big, make a gift, or spread the word to your network. Every action brings a child closer to the mentor they’re waiting for.Additional information available upon request.Interviews with speakers and BBBSLA leadership available.MEDIA CONTACT:

