Revionics Announces Strategic Partnership with Simplain to Optimize Retail Promotions and Vendor Collaboration

Partnership Addresses Complexities of Retail Promotions, Driving Speed to Market and Enhancing Vendor-Retailer Alignment through Data Accuracy

ALPHARETTA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revionics , an Aptos Company and the worldwide leader in retail pricing, announced today a strategic partnership with Simplain Software Solutions (Simplain), the leader of vendor collaboration enablement for FMCG retailers and wholesalers. The partnership allows retailers to more easily benefit from two innovative solutions – Revionics’ Promotions Planning and Optimization and Simplain’s Vendor Portal. By bringing these capabilities together, new retail promotions can be brought to market faster – with more accurate data, boosted profits and seamless retailer-vendor alignment.The Revionics-Simplain partnership comes at a critical time, as promotions are having an outsize role in consumers’ purchasing decisions. After years of historic inflation, followed by tariff-related cost increases, shoppers are more price conscious than ever. In this environment, promotions act as a powerful incentive, offering a perceived value that can tip the scales in favor of one product or retailer over another.To help retailers maximize the impact of every promotional offer, Revionics’ Promotions Planning and Optimization solution – built on the Revionics AI platform – leverages the latest advancements in AI to help retailers unlock new promotional opportunities and makes it easier than ever to handle complex, omnichannel and inventory-aware promotions.And now, through the Simplain partnership, retailers using Revionics’ Promotions Planning and Optimization solution have the option to leverage Simplain’s Vendor Portal to:• Accurately track and evaluate vendor funding from rebates and discounts, based on promotion performance.• Have full visibility of each change made by respective users, ensuring the highest level of vendor accountability.• Ensure data quality and compliance from the moment a deal is submitted.“Our combined offering solves one of the most complex challenges with respect to pricing and promotions – implementing deals and promotions that lead to maximum profits with accurate data in a timely manner,” said Sanjaye Elayattu, President of Simplain. “By combining Revionics’ AI-powered solution with our Simplain Vendor Portal platform, we’re not only bridging the gap between insight and execution but also keeping vendors and retailers on the same page with respect to promotions and related vendor funding commitments.”Greg Soussloff, Senior Vice President at Revionics, added, “Retailers cannot afford to take a siloed approach to promotions. Retailers and their vendor partners need to keep their teams aligned and processes streamlined with end-to-end workflows on an easy-to-use platform. We’re excited to partner with Simplain to introduce new levels of efficiency, collaboration and data exchange between retailers and vendors, further augmenting the value we deliver with our Promotions Planning and Optimization solution.”To learn more about the Revionics and Simplain partnership, contact Revionics or Simplain through their respective websites.About SimplainFounded in 2007, California-based Simplain Software Solutions (Simplain) is the leader of vendor collaboration enablement for FMCG retailers and wholesalers. Its flagship product, Simplain Vendor Portal, provides streamlined workflow for common vendor collaboration activities such as Vendor Onboarding & Maintenance, Item Introduction & Maintenance (Product Information Management), Deals and Promotions Management, etc., aiming to improve master data integrity, go-to-market speed, operational productivity and supply chain transparency. For more information, please visit www.simplain.com About RevionicsRevionics LLC, an Aptos Company, provides enterprise retailers around the world with leading science-based solutions for pricing, promotions and markdowns. As a trusted partner for top retailers across a variety of industries and markets, Revionics delivers unparalleled results in ROI, profit lift, process efficiencies and more.Revionics and Aptos are registered trademarks of Revionics, LLC, and Aptos, LLC, respectively. All other company and product names may be Trademarks, Registered Trademarks or Service Marks of the companies with which they are associated.Contact:Kristen MillerAptos, LLCkmiller@aptos.com

