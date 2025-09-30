Goodguys Rod & Custom Crowns the 2025 Griot’s Garage Muscle Machine of the Year

Congratulations to Jeremiah Belk and the team at Driven Speed Shop for being named the Goodguys Rod & Custom 2025 Griot’s Garage Muscle Machine of the Year!

Goodguys Rod & Custom Crowned Jeremiah Belk's 1966 Nova as their 2025 Griot’s Garage Muscle Machine of the Year

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association, is thrilled to announce Jeremiah Belk and his 1966 Nova as the winner of the prestigious 2025 Griot’s Garage Muscle Machine of the Year award. The Muscle Machine of the Year title, one of Goodguys’ coveted “Top 12 of the Year” awards presented by BASF, was crowned during the Goodguys 32nd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on September 27th.The Nova, built by Driven Speed Shop of Mesa, Arizona, defines the target of what makes a muscle machine; classic muscle car style with abundant horsepower, contemporary flare, and amazing build quality. Plus, the car needs to prove its performance merit by finishing a 100 mile reliability run, make laps on the autocross track, and tear down the drag strip!Jeremiah’s Nova is well beyond what Chevrolet built in 1966. The original uni-body constructed car now sits on a full chassis from Roadster Shop for strength and improved handling. Power is five times the original output thanks to a Wegner Racing 427c.i. engine topped with a Whipple supercharger and capable of producing 1,000 horsepower. Giant disc brakes provide instant stopping power and the car rolls on Forgeline wheels wrapped in Micheline Pilot Sport tires.The team at Driven Speed Shop treated the body to substantial sheet metal refinements that include a smoothed and raised cowl, tucked bumpers, deleted trim, shaved drip rails, and flush mounted glass. Kandy Shop Kreations was called in for final bodywork and to apply the PPG Audi Daytona Pearl paint.The interior is equally as custom and modernize with a leather-wrapped custom dash fitted with Holley digital instruments. The bulk of the interior work was handled by Sew Cal Rods, including stitching new seats in red and black leather. There’s also air conditioning, a thumping stereo, and a rollcage for added safety.To round out their 2025 “Top 12 of the Year” program, Goodguys will be announcing the final five winning vehicles on Friday, October 3rd. These final award winners will include the 2025 Snap-On Muscle Car of the Year, Vintage Air Custom Rod of the Year, LMC Truck of the Year (Early), Dakota Digital Truck of the Year (Late), and Scott’s Hotrods N’ Customs Custom of the Year.Congratulations to Jeremiah Belk and Driven Speed Shop for being named the Goodguys 2025 Griot’s Garage Muscle Machine of the Year!Media Information: Photo Assets , Online Feature

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.