Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Promotes Dana Walsh Sivak and Allen Abraham to Equity Partners; Abraham Named COO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (FRB) is proud to announce that Dana Walsh Sivak and Allen Abraham have been promoted to Equity Partners, recognizing their exceptional legal expertise, leadership, and contributions to the firm’s growth, client service, and culture. In addition to becoming an Equity Partner, Allen Abraham has also been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the firm, reflecting his instrumental role in shaping and overseeing FRB’s operations and strategic growth.Dana Walsh Sivak, Chair of FRB’s Elder Law Practice Group , is widely recognized for her innovative and compassionate approach to legal issues affecting seniors and their families. She has extensive experience guiding clients and their families through complex Medicaid planning, guardianship proceedings, and nursing home disputes. Dana has been a pioneer in expanding access to medical cannabis for seniors, spearheading regional conferences and assisting health care facilities in implementing compliant cannabis programs for residents.Beyond her legal practice, Dana has made a significant impact on FRB’s culture, creating initiatives such as the firm’s BALANCE program, which supports employees in achieving work-life balance through measures including paid parental leave. She is also deeply engaged in community and charitable efforts, including work with the Alzheimer’s Association, Girls Inc. of Long Island, Levittown Chamber of Commerce, METAVivor, and North Shore University Hospital’s NICU Family Advisory Council.Dana said, “I am honored to become an equity partner at FRB. The firm’s collaborative culture has allowed me to grow as an attorney while making meaningful contributions to both our clients and our community. I look forward to continuing to advance our mission of delivering thoughtful, compassionate legal solutions for seniors and supporting initiatives that enhance our firm’s culture.”Allen Abraham focuses on corporate law and commercial litigation and previously served as Managing Associate of FRB. As Equity Partner and COO, Allen is responsible for overseeing firm operations and advancing strategic initiatives that strengthen efficiency, innovation, and client service. In his legal practice, he has represented corporate and private clients in complex transactions, including acquisitions and sales, while successfully negotiating and resolving litigated matters. He also developed a contract management system for a national retail chain, streamlining operations and improving client outcomes.Allen noted, “Joining the ranks of equity partners and stepping into the role of COO is a tremendous milestone in my career. I am grateful to FRB for the opportunity to collaborate with such talented colleagues and to contribute to the firm’s growth and success. I am committed to building on our shared values and delivering exceptional results for our clients.”Moish Peltz, Co-Managing Partner, commented, “Dana and Allen embody the leadership, cultural fit, and innovative mindset that define FRB and we are proud to welcome them as equity partners. Dana’s groundbreaking work in elder law and her dedication to both her clients and the firm’s culture, alongside Allen’s strategic guidance in the firm’s operations and utilization of cutting-edge technology, make them invaluable colleagues. Their achievements reflect the depth of talent and commitment we are proud to cultivate at FRB.”Kenneth Falcon, Co-Managing Partner, added, “Allen has been instrumental in shaping FRB—from our transition to remote work during COVID to the rollout of AI across the firm, there are very few issues here to which the answer is not ‘call Allen.’ His work ethic and judgment have improved the lives of everyone at the firm. Dana has likewise shaped FRB through her leadership and empathy, strengthening our parental leave practices, supporting our team, and making the firm a better place every day. Together, they embody the very best of what it means to be partners at FRB.”Dana and Allen’s promotions underscore FRB’s commitment to recognizing exceptional talent, fostering leadership, and delivering outstanding legal services across the firm’s practice areas.Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.For more information or inquiries, please contact Abby Winckler at pr@frblaw.com or visit frblaw.com.

