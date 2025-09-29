Governor Henry McMaster Rescinds State of Emergency for Tropical Storm Imelda

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2025-34, lifting the State of Emergency declared ahead of Tropical Storm Imelda after the storm's forecast track shifted away from the South Carolina coast.

"With Tropical Storm Imelda turning away from our coast over the weekend, I have lifted the State of Emergency as Team South Carolina returns to normal operations," said Governor Henry McMaster. "We will continue to monitor this storm, but we are fortunate to have avoided its worst impacts. Hurricane season is still upon us, and we will remain ready to respond to any storm that may threaten our state."

According to forecasters with the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Imelda is located near the central Bahamas. It is expected to stay offshore from the state but could still bring impacts to the coast. Tropical Storm Imelda brings a risk of isolated coastal flooding, high surf, and strong rip currents through mid-week.

Earlier today, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) announced its return to normal daily operations, while continuing to monitor the storm's path.

"Although there has been a forecast change, it’s always important to stay vigilant," said SCEMD Director Kim Stenson. "We are still in the midst of the 2025 hurricane season. It is crucial to stay informed and always be prepared."

Hurricane season ends on November 30, 2025. The official 2025 South Carolina Hurricane Guide is available in English and Spanish at scemd.org.