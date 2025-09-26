Governor McMaster, State Officials to Hold Briefing on Tropical Disturbance

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on Tropical Disturbance 94L's potential impacts on South Carolina tomorrow, Saturday, September 27, at 2:00 PM WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state officials WHAT: Media briefing regarding Tropical Disturbance 94L WHEN: Tomorrow, Saturday, September 27, at 2:00 PM WHERE: South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C. Note: SCETV will provide coverage, which can be accessed via live stream or satellite. The satellite coordinates are as follows: Satellite: SES-02 Txp: 15K Ch: A18 Uplink Frequency: 14293.50 V Downlink Frequency: 11993.50 H Bandwidth: 18.00 FEC: 3/4 Data Rate: 18.295 Symbol Rate: 13.235 Roll Of: MPEG: MPEG-2 Modulaton: DVB-S Modulaton Std: QPSK Pilot On: No Chroma Format: 4:2:0 Video Format 1080i 60Hz Encrypton Type: Encrypton Code: For questions regarding the satellite coordinates, contact Aimee Crouch at 803-446-0614.

