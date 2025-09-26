Submit Release
Governor McMaster, State Officials to Hold Briefing on Tropical Disturbance

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on Tropical Disturbance 94L's potential impacts on South Carolina tomorrow, Saturday, September 27, at 2:00 PM

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state officials

WHAT: Media briefing regarding Tropical Disturbance 94L

WHEN: Tomorrow, Saturday, September 27, at 2:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Note: SCETV will provide coverage, which can be accessed via live stream or satellite. The satellite coordinates are as follows:  

Satellite: SES-02

Txp: 15K Ch: A18

Uplink Frequency: 14293.50 V

Downlink Frequency: 11993.50 H

Bandwidth: 18.00

FEC: 3/4

Data Rate: 18.295

Symbol Rate: 13.235

Roll Of:

MPEG: MPEG-2

Modulaton: DVB-S

Modulaton Std: QPSK

Pilot On: No

Chroma Format: 4:2:0

Video Format  1080i 60Hz

Encrypton Type:

Encrypton Code:

For questions regarding the satellite coordinates, contact Aimee Crouch at 803-446-0614

Governor McMaster, State Officials to Hold Briefing on Tropical Disturbance

