Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 29, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of September 29, 2025, include the following:
Tuesday, September 30 at 1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the 2025 UP Summit, Bentonville Municipal Airport, 2205 SW I Street, Bentonville, AR.
Tuesday, September 30 at 1:45 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will visit and tour Embroidery Solutions, 239 Commerce Drive, Kingstree, S.C.
Wednesday, October 1 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Isuzu Groundbreaking event, Isuzu Piedmont Plant, 7755 Augusta Road, Piedmont, S.C.
Thursday, October 2 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold the Military Commanders briefing, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.
Note: Media availability will be held at 11:45 AM.
Thursday, October 2 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend an announcement with Upstate Warrior Solution and the Greenville County Coroner’s office, The Rupert Huse Veteran Center, 770 Pelham Road, Greenville, S.C.
Friday, October 3 at 9:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will visit A.O. Smith for Manufacturing Day in South Carolina, A.O. Smith, 25589 Highway 1, McBee, S.C.
Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: September 22, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of September 22, 2025, included:
Tuesday, September 23
10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Volvo Celebration of 70 years in the United States and 10 years in South Carolina, Volvo Charleston Plant, 1801 Volvo Car Drive, Ridgeville, S.C.
11:00 AM: Economic development meeting.
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor, first floor, Statehouse, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
2:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.
3:30 PM: Policy meeting.
4:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate and local officials.
Wednesday, September 24
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor, first floor, Statehouse, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Bruce Vollnogle.
2:00 PM: Policy meeting.
2:30 PM: Economic development meeting.
3:15 PM: Economic development meeting.
4:00 PM: Economic development meeting.
4:30 PM: Policy meeting.
5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the University of South Carolina Joseph F. Rice Law School Alumni Reception, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.
Friday, September 26
10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster joined the South Carolina Department of Transportation for a Helene Recovery event in the Upstate, Jones Gap State Park, 303 Jones Gap Road, Marietta, S.C.
3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an Emergency Management Division State Executive Conference Call.
Saturday, September 27
12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an Emergency Management Division State Executive Conference Call, Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster along with state officials held a media briefing, Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
Sunday, September 28
12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an Emergency Management Division State Executive Conference Call.
