Vermont Department of Public Safety issues statement on Office of Fair and Impartial Policing and Community Affairs 

WATERBURY, Vermont (Monday, Sept. 29, 2025) — The Department of Public Safety can confirm that Dr. Etan Nasreddin-Longo is not currently a state employee. To protect individual privacy, the department cannot comment on personnel matters.   

The department's longstanding commitment to the principles of fair and impartial policing remains unchanged, and the work of the Office of Fair and Impartial Policing and Community Affairs will continue.   

The department has no further comment on this individual personnel matter. 


