Delta F Releases 'Almost Human,' an #OutsiderAnthem for Those Who Feel Like They Don’t Belong

A haunting new single from the masked guitarist explores identity, emotion, and the quiet power of being seen

Delta F has released a powerful new single, Almost Human, now streaming on Spotify, Bandcamp, and YouTube. The track is not just a song. It is a statement. A raw and guitar-driven reflection on what it means to feel different, invisible, or alone in a world that often refuses to understand. For those who have ever felt like they exist on the edges, Almost Human offers a voice.Written and composed by Delta F, the anonymous artist known for his emotionally charged guitar work and masked identity, the single marks a new chapter in his musical journey. With stirring vocals from María Madariaga and production by Kyle Holland, the track balances fragility and power. The lyrics speak to alienation and grief. The guitars carry the weight of unspoken emotions. Every note feels intentional."I wrote this during a time when I was questioning my own worth and place in the world," said Delta F. "The music helped me let those emotions out. The mask isn't about hiding. It's about allowing others to see themselves in the sound.""When Delta F first shared the song with me, I felt its honesty immediately," said Madariaga. "The lyrics spoke to emotions I've carried myself, feeling unseen, questioning your place in the world. To lend my voice to that message was an honor. I wanted the vocals to be fragile yet strong, so listeners could feel both the pain and the hope within the song. Almost Human is not just his story, it's ours too."Delta F is known for building sonic landscapes that reflect the outsider experience. His previous projects, including the instrumental EP The Sky Only Blooms For You and the album Echoes Of What Could Be, received praise for their sincerity and technical skill. With Almost Human, he introduces vocals into that world, expanding his reach while maintaining the emotional core that defines his work.The artist's decision to remain masked is part of a larger philosophy. By removing personal identity from the spotlight, he invites listeners to bring their own experiences into the music. The result is not distance, but deeper connection. Fans describe the music as a refuge and a mirror. The sound speaks to those who often feel ignored or misunderstood.Independent music outlets have already taken notice. In an interview with Stereo Stickman, Delta F explained, "Most of my music begins as therapy. When I face something intense in life … it almost always comes to me in the form of music." The outlet noted, "Music bypasses language & speaks straight to the heart. That's the closest thing to magic I've ever known, something invisible that reminds us we're not as different or as alone as we think."RGM Press echoed this sentiment: "Every note I play is meant to create a space where listeners can sit with their emotions … and know they're not alone in it." On the symbolism of the mask, Delta F added, "The mask is not about hiding but about removing distraction. I want people to focus on the music and the feeling, not the face behind it."Delta F's audience continues to grow around the world. His music has been streamed in more than 80 countries, with a strong and balanced listener base in both the United States and abroad. His work has appeared in over 200 playlists and earned support from music blogs and indie publications. The momentum continues to build.As part of the launch for Almost Human, Delta F is encouraging fans to share their own stories using the hashtag #OutsiderAnthem. The goal is to create a digital community where people who have felt "almost human" can feel fully seen and heard.

Almost Human

