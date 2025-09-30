Medical Spa in Charleston Introduces Advanced Auto-Regenerative Skin Therapies

When we restore essential nutrients and trigger natural growth factors, the skin has the ability to repair, normalize, and rejuvenate itself.” — Shawna Akin-Wisner, MLE, BFA, NCEA, CIDESCO Diplomat

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shine Medical Spa is pleased to offer patients access to advanced regenerative skin therapies performed by master-licensed aesthetician Shawna Akin-Wisner, MLE, BFA, NCEA, CIDESCO Diplomat. With more than two decades of international training and experience, Shawna specializes in treatments that encourage the skin to repair and restore itself naturally, helping patients achieve healthier, more radiant complexions with minimal downtime.This approach, which Shawna refers to as auto-regenerative skin therapy, is based on the principle that the skin often operates with chronic deficiencies of essential molecules—such as vitamin A—that regulate and normalize cell function. By replenishing these building blocks and activating growth factors, the therapies help the skin “heal itself from the inside out.” Each treatment plan is tailored to the individual and can also be combined with other aesthetic services for enhanced results.Shawna’s expertise is built on extensive training in both the United States and Europe, where she studied directly with pioneers in regenerative aesthetics. She is also the author of The Skin Science Warrior, which reflects her commitment to advancing transparency and science in the field.At the medical spa in Charleston , patients can access a wide selection of advanced solutions, including:• PRX-T33Peel – A non-injectable revitalizing peel that improves hydration, tightness, and skin tone without traditional peeling or downtime.• Medical Needling – An advanced form of microneedling pioneered by Dr. Des Fernandes, designed to regenerate skin health at a structural level.• GlycoAlaBio – A biomodulation gel with Spongilla spicules and 11 actives to boost hydration, texture, and renewal.• GlycoAlaGel: Cosmetic Photodynamic Therapy & LED – A non-invasive approach combining a photosensitizer with LED light to support natural renewal and vitality.• CryoTouch MD™ – A treatment that offers immediate skin rejuvenation and protocols for both male and female hair restoration. Procell™ MD Microchanneling – Minimizes wrinkles, scars, and uneven tone while promoting collagen and elastin with little downtime. Acoustic Wave Therapy (AWT) – Uses acoustic waves to smooth wrinkles, tighten lax skin, and enhance circulation and lymphatic drainage.• EnvironCool Peels and Facials – Vitamin-rich, customizable treatments that improve resilience, hydration, and skin health over time.Unlike many conventional aesthetic treatments, Shawna advises that these therapies focus on regeneration rather than injury, supporting the body’s natural healing mechanisms for long-lasting, natural-looking results.“The goal is to keep skin cells as healthy as possible,” Shawna explains. “When we restore essential nutrients and trigger natural growth factors, the skin has the ability to repair, normalize, and rejuvenate itself.”By integrating these advanced therapies into Shine Medical Spa’s offerings, Shawna highlights that patients now have access to some of the most innovative and science-driven options in regenerative aesthetics.About Shine Medical SpaShine Medical Spa brings a modern approach to skin rejuvenation in the heart of Charleston’s historic Cigar Factory. Guided by board-certified plastic surgeon Craig Rowin, MD, the medical spa offers advanced, non-surgical treatments designed to refresh appearance while supporting long-term skin health. Each patient receives individualized attention in a refined, welcoming space, where the focus is on natural-looking improvements and overall wellness. Shine Medical Spa operates in conjunction with Plastic Surgery of the Carolinas to provide a full spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic care. The team is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Shawna and the regenerative skin services she offers, visit fernroskinscience.com. For more information about Shine Medical Spa, visit shinemedspasc.com or facebook.com/shine.medical.spa, or find the practice on Instagram @shine.medical.spa.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.shinemedspasc.com/laser-treatments/medical-spa-in-charleston-introduces-advanced-auto-regenerative-skin-therapies/ Shine Medical Spa by Plastic Surgery of the Carolinas701 E Bay St, Suite 102BCharleston, SC 29403843-793-8799Rosemont Media

