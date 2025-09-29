Comprehensive Guide Reveals How Heat Pumps Deliver 20–40 % Energy Savings and Dual Heating & Cooling

Genuine Heating & Cooling branded van used for residential and commercial service calls

Save up to 40% on energy bills with new heat pumps, one system for heating & cooling, rebates & tax credits make them affordable.

Heat pumps are a year-round smart solution. Our guide explains savings, comfort, environmental benefits, and incentives that make them affordable for homeowners.” — Charles Schoonmaker

NJ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genuine Heating & Cooling has published a new, easy-to-understand guide for consumers. It explains how new air-source heat pumps can significantly cut down on energy costs. These systems also offer both heating and cooling from one unit. The guide points out that highly efficient heat pumps can lower utility bills by 20–40 percent . This is compared to old oil heaters or electric resistance heaters. This applies to heat pumps with SEER ratings of 18–20+ and Heating Seasonal Performance Factors (HSPF) above 9. These systems can reverse their operation. This means they warm homes in winter and cool them in summer. You won't need separate furnaces and air conditioners anymore.“Many homeowners still think heat pumps are only for mild weather,” the guide explains. “But new models for cold weather now provide full heating even when it's very cold outside, below –13 °F.” This technology works by moving heat, not by creating it. This makes it much more efficient than burning fuel or using electric coils. Heat pumps run on electricity. In New Jersey, more and more electricity comes from renewable sources. So, heat pumps also reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. This helps shrink a home’s carbon footprint.Besides saving energy, the guide shows many life advantages of heat pumps. Modern units run quietly, typically 40–55 decibels outdoors. They don't need oil deliveries or propane tanks. Homeowners might qualify for good financial help. The New Jersey Clean Energy Program gives rebates of up to $2,000 for certain heat pump installations. Federal tax credits cover 30 percent of costs, up to $2,000. The guide also says installation usually takes 1–3 days. This includes a professional calculation of your home's needs, picking the right system, and handling permits.The costs are clear. Installing a single-zone ductless heat pump can cost $4,000–$7,500. Multi-zone systems for an entire home can range from $10,000–$20,000 or more. Replacing an old furnace and central AC with a ducted heat pump costs about $12,000–$18,000. Prices depend on the system's size, how efficient it is, how many zones you need, and how complex the installation is. However, rebates and tax credits significantly reduce these upfront costs.About Genuine Heating & CoolingGenuine Heating & Cooling has over ten years of experience. They provide reliable heating and cooling services to homeowners in Point Pleasant, Howell, Brick, Toms River, and nearby areas. The company focuses on comfort, saving energy, and being good to the environment. They do this by offering expert installation, regular maintenance, and quick repairs for HVAC systems . Genuine Heating & Cooling offers solutions made just for you and personal service. They also care about eco-friendly practices. They work hard to go beyond what customers expect.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.