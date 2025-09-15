STL Sod Install & Hardscapes Offers Free Landscaping Estimates with 24-Hour Personalized Plans for St. Louis Homeowners

Free landscaping estimates & custom 24-hr plans from STL Sod Install & Hardscapes for St. Louis homeowners’ lawns, patios & outdoor spaces.

We know that starting a big yard project can feel like a lot of work, That’s why we give people a free, detailed plan in just 24 hours. We want to make it easy and stress-free.” — Andrew Erxleben (owner of STL Sod Install & Hardscapes)

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STL Sod Install & Hardscapes , a locally owned landscaping and hardscaping company, offers free landscaping estimates with personalized plans. Homeowners in St. Louis and nearby towns can get a custom plan in just 24 hours. This makes it easy to see what’s possible for your yard. The service covers new lawns, patios, retaining walls, and other outdoor makeovers.The company was formed when two local landscaping businesses joined together. Owner Andrew Erxleben leads the team. He believes in doing great work for homeowners, and doing it quickly.Since 2020 the company offers a full range of residential landscaping and hardscaping services designed to enhance both function and curb appeal. Sod installation services include grading, soil preparation, and professional laying to ensure healthy growth and long-lasting lawns. For outdoor living projects, the team designs and installs custom paver patios that provide durable, low-maintenance surfaces ideal for entertaining and family gatherings.Building retaining walls is another key service. These walls are great for yards on a hill. They help stop soil from washing away and can fix drainage problems. Plus, they give a yard a clean, finished look. STL Sod Install & Hardscapes also builds walkways, seating walls, and fire pits. These features can turn a simple backyard into a great place to hang out.In every job, the team focuses on doing good work from start to finish. They carefully pick the right materials and pay close attention to the small details. By listening to what homeowners want, they create outdoor spaces that fit the home’s style and feel just right.By offering free quotes so quickly, the company shows it is focused on helping its customers. They want to be a fast and friendly choice in the local landscaping business.About STL Sod Install & HardscapesSTL Sod Install & Hardscapes is a family-owned landscaping and hardscaping contractor based in St. Louis, Missouri. It was started by Andrew Erxleben and Ron Stage. They help homeowners with new lawns, patios, retaining walls, and other projects to improve outdoor spaces. The company is known for good work and being reliable for families all around the St. Louis area.

