San Antonio’s Doc Blackstone Acupuncture offers a proven, needle-free system rooted in TCM, delivering safe, non-invasive healing for complex conditions.

Healing is natural, and my role is to support the body’s ability to restore itself. With the right stimulus - without needles, we unlock that potential and remove fear as a barrier to care.” — Steven Blackstone

TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A San Antonio-based clinic is challenging long-held perceptions of acupuncture by offering a completely needle-free approach to treatment. Steven “Doc” Blackstone, a licensed acupuncturist and U.S. Air Force veteran, has developed a system of manual therapy that achieves significant patient outcomes for complex conditions, often after conventional medical routes have been exhausted. His practice, Doc Blackstone Acupuncture , utilizes non-invasive tools and advanced diagnostic methods rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to provide an alternative for individuals seeking pain relief and wellness without needles.Blackstone’s method is a refined extension of the Japanese Toyohari style of acupuncture, a system known for its gentle, non-insertive techniques. Instead of piercing the skin, he uses specialized instruments, including a teishin (a blunt-tipped metal tool) and a smooth ceramic spoon, to apply precise pressure and manipulation to acupoints and meridians. This approach allows him to release deep muscle adhesions, correct structural misalignments, and stimulate the body’s natural healing processes. The clinic reports that this method works more quickly and requires fewer sessions than traditional needling, with an established safety record of no patient injuries in over 35 years of practice.The practitioner's extensive background forms the foundation of his unique methodology. With more than three decades dedicated to the healing arts, including intensive study in martial arts and Chinese medicine, Steven Blackstone holds certifications from the American Organization of Bodywork Therapies of Asia (AOBTA) and is licensed by the Texas Department of Health. His work has produced documented results in cases that present significant challenges to mainstream medicine. His biography includes notable achievements such as returning hearing to a deaf infant, inventing a manual therapy for pleomorphic liposarcoma, and creating an ocular manipulation technique that successfully reduces intra-ocular pressure.The clinic’s services extend beyond needle-free acupuncture to include a full spectrum of Asian bodywork and TCM therapies. These offerings include moxibustion, a heat therapy used to warm meridians; Tui Na, a form of Chinese medical massage; cupping to move stagnant energy; and customized Chinese herbal formulas. Each patient receives a one-on-one consultation that includes traditional diagnostic techniques such as pulse taking, tongue examination, and palpation. This detailed assessment ensures that every treatment plan is tailored to the individual’s specific condition and constitution rather than following a standardized protocol.Doc Blackstone Acupuncture treats a wide range of health issues, including musculoskeletal pain syndromes, sports injuries, digestive disorders, infertility, autoimmune conditions, and neurological disorders. The clinic also offers specialized pediatric therapy, applying gentle, non-invasive Tui Na techniques suitable for children.The effectiveness of this needle-free system has earned Steven Blackstone recommendations from his peers within the TCM community. Respected doctors of Chinese medicine, including Dr. Terence McCormick and Dr. Yongxin Fan, have endorsed his skills and patient outcomes, highlighting his standing as a master practitioner. This peer recognition adds a layer of authority to the clinic’s claims and its position within the field of alternative medicine in San Antonio.The practice operates from its Alamo Heights clinic, serving local residents and patients who travel for its specialized care.About Doc Blackstone AcupunctureDoc Blackstone Acupuncture is a holistic health clinic in San Antonio, Texas, founded by licensed acupuncturist Steven “Doc” Blackstone. The practice specializes in a unique needle-free acupuncture method derived from Japanese Toyohari and Shonishin traditions. It offers a range of services including structural alignment, Chinese herbal therapy, cupping, and moxibustion. The clinic is dedicated to providing safe, non-invasive, and personalized care for patients of all ages with a focus on resolving complex health conditions.

