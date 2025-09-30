Introducing the GEM eX: All-Electric, All-Terrain, Street-Legal UTV Designed for Work

The cost-effective GEM eX boasts highly capable payload and towing capacity, all-season weather versatility, and fleet-focused safety and efficiency. Redefining the category as the most versatile electric work UTV, the GEM eX combines street-legal low-speed vehicle (LSV) certification with commercial-grade all-terrain capability.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GEM eX is an electric utility vehicle for commercial, government and industrial applications and it launches today from Waev Inc., a leading electric vehicle OEM. Redefining the category as the most versatile electric work UTV, the GEM eX combines street-legal low-speed vehicle (LSV) certification with commercial-grade all-terrain capability – seamlessly transitioning from pavement to gravel to off-road worksites. The cost-effective vehicle boasts highly capable payload and towing capacity, all-season weather versatility, and fleet-focused safety and efficiency. The all-new GEM eX solidifies GEM’s position as the most comprehensive line-up of LSVs on the market.

“UTVs are everywhere, but most are either cart-based or designed for recreation. Until now, there has not been a purpose-built, street-legal vehicle that is all-terrain capable, commercial-grade and affordable. The GEM eX changes that, delivering reliable electric power and all-weather comfort in a work-ready platform,” said Keith Simon, CEO of Waev, Inc. “Fleet managers have been looking for a vehicle that can meet the diverse needs of modern worksites – one that transitions seamlessly from city streets to off-road sites – and the GEM eX finally makes that possible.”

Street-Legal Safety + All-Terrain Mobility

The GEM eX stands apart in the commercial UTV space by offering DOT street-legal compliance on most roadways 35 mph or less, LSV safety standards and rugged off-road credentials. With a top speed of 25 mph, the all-new UTV is ideal for transport around worksites, campuses, facilities and in communities.

- Choice of DOT-approved street, winter or all-terrain tires

- Occupant Safety: roof crush protection, 3-point seat belts (high-visibility orange) and automotive-grade front and rear windshields

- Pedestrian Safety: Side and center rearview mirrors, pedestrian noise emitter, reverse alarm, and backup camera for visibility and awareness

- 9.5 inches of ground clearance, trailing arm rear suspension with 6.5 inches of travel, and a 50° all-terrain approach angle offers mobility over curbs, logs, rocks, mud, and other obstacles

- Hill hold provides control when on inclines, and single pedal driving acts as descent control on declines

- Limited-slip differential automatically engages both rear wheels only when needed for enhanced traction, protecting turf and tire wear

- Rear-wheel drive system provides confident traction where it matters most with commercial payloads and towing, adding efficiency and lowering maintenance

- Robust front bumper along with a rear bumper that integrates recessed lights, turn signals, license plate, and rear-view camera for vehicle protection and safety in many environments

The GEM eX’s versatility extends beyond where it can operate to the type of jobs it can do. Its rugged utilitarian features are designed to meet the demands of many types of fleet customers who perform a wide variety of tasks in many different environments.

Heavy-Duty Utility + All-Day Operator Comfort

Built for the work and the workers, the GEM eX pairs high payload and towing capacities with thoughtful design features that keep operators productive and comfortable.

- 1,250 lb. dump box capacity constructed of durable composite material fits a full-sized pallet with gas-assist and electric dump options, and includes L-track side rails for fast, secure tie-down of cargo

- 1,250 lb. towing capacity with 2-inch receiver hitch

- Exceptional head and leg room for operators up to 6-foot 8-inches along with adjustable bucket seats and optional tilt steering to safely fit operators of varying sizes

- Automotive-grade front and rear windshields with front wiper and roof standard on every vehicle

- Optional removable hard doors with roll-down windows and HVAC with heat/defrost/AC

- Non-slip flooring provides traction and reduces risk of slips in wet or muddy conditions

The all-terrain, all-weather, and all-job utilitarian capability of the GEM eX provides the versatility fleet managers need, while also designed to be extremely reliable and easy to maintain over the life of the vehicle for fleet managers.

Reliable Lithium-Ion Power + Automotive Level Warranty

With a focus on ease of ownership for fleet managers, GEM eX is powered by lithium-ion battery technology and a powertrain that is engineered specifically for the GEM. This provides all-weather performance, flexible charging capabilities, zero battery maintenance, and zero front drive maintenance or repair.

- Long-lasting lithium-ion batteries last 3.5 times the life vs. AGM and save up to $15,000 in replacements over seven years

- Engineered for thermal resiliency in extreme weather – insulated and heated battery pack allows for operation in temperatures ranging from -20°F to 140°F

- Lithium-ion is designed with LiFePO4 battery chemistry – the safest, most proven, and most efficient lithium battery technology available

- Flexible and efficient charging with compatibility to infrastructure ranging from 120v to 240v to J1772 EVSE cords to public charging stations

- Battery pack backed by a seven-year limited warranty that rivals automotive

- Four-year vehicle warranty, backed by Waev and hundreds of commercial and industrial dealer locations with mobile service

- Rear-wheel drive powertrain is 20% more efficient than AWD alternatives, but also requires zero maintenance or repairs of a front drive, minimizing downtime and cost

“We’ve field-tested the GEM eX in every condition imaginable – from the deserts of Arizona to the winters of Minnesota – logging tens of thousands of miles,” said Sven Etzelsberger, Director of Engineering at Waev Inc. “We partnered with some of the most demanding customers, including U.S. military bases, major cities, leading colleges, and even global auto manufacturers. Every piece of feedback was built back into the vehicle, and the result is a work UTV that’s refined, reliable and ready to go to work across the world.”

The GEM eX is proudly assembled in the U.S.A and available to order now through authorized GEM dealers worldwide and will begin shipping this year. For more information, visit http://www.gemcar.com/gem-ex.

