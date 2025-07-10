Waev Launches All-New GEM Ambulance

The GEM Ambulance expands Waev’s commitment to deliver the most complete lineup of commercial electric vehicles for local use – regardless of budget, infrastructure or job.

The Quicker, Safer and More Reliable Response Vehicle for Local Environments

LSVs are simply a smarter solution for local transportation–whether upgrading from a golf cart or utility vehicle to a purpose-built, street-legal GEM or downsizing from a full-size emergency vehicle.” — Byron Dudley, vice president, Waev Inc.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waev Inc., a leading electric vehicle OEM, launches the all-new GEM Ambulance – a purpose-built, all-electric, street-legal low speed vehicle (LSV) designed for emergency medical services (EMS) response in dense environments such as campuses, cities, communities, entertainment venues and events.

The GEM Ambulance expands Waev’s commitment to deliver the most complete lineup of commercial electric vehicles for local use – regardless of budget, infrastructure or job. Built to safely, quickly and reliably transport EMS professionals, patients and medical equipment, it offers a smart alternative to full-size vehicles.

“Low-speed vehicles are simply a smarter solution for local transportation – whether upgrading from a golf cart or utility vehicle to a purpose-built, street-legal GEM or downsizing from a full-size emergency vehicle,” said Byron Dudley, vice president, Waev Inc. “The GEM Ambulance fills a critical gap in medical response – delivering the ideal balance of agility and safety EMS teams need in crowded settings.”

A Better Experience for Patients and Professionals

The GEM Ambulance features factory-integrated QTAC® EMS skids from MTECH, Inc., providing emergency response professionals with the equipment needed to tend to patients. Developed in partnership with QTAC, a leader in emergency response equipment for UTVs and trucks, the professional-grade skids include:

- Secure patient transport via longboard, stokes basket or stretcher

- Attendant seat next to patient for in-transit care

- Optional roll out and lockable storage (EMS-R model)

- Lightweight, easily removable mounting system for vehicle reconfigurations

- PolyTough™ construction, a highly durable, UV-resistant polyethylene material known for its rugged performance in the harshest conditions

- Optional O2 bottle and IV mounts (EMS R model)

- Skid mounted between the wheels for ultimate stability unlike UTVs or carts

- Two-year warranty on all skids to match GEM’s vehicle warranty

“Waev’s GEM platform opens a new market for localized, on-road emergency response with electric low-speed vehicles,” said Jason Black, President of QTAC. “Coupled with our QTAC line of EMS skids, the GEM creates a mobile emergency response solution that is highly maneuverable and able to reach areas that larger, traditional response vehicles simply can’t – all without compromising the needs of first responders.”

Designed for Safety and Confidence

Offering clear advantages over traditional UTVs, carts and internal combustion vehicles, the GEM Ambulance is designed to operate safely in pedestrian-heavy and enclosed environments, with features that include:

- Abrams red emergency lighting with 360-degree coverage and SAE Class 1 compliance

- Abrams siren with four selectable patterns and decibel levels up to 124

- Abrams public address (PA) system with digital amplifier, ensuring high-quality audio

- Abrams backlit handheld mounted within reach of both driver and passenger

- Ambulance decal

- LED headlights and taillights, turn signals and a pedestrian noise emitter

- 360° sightlines and a backup camera for driver awareness

- Low-risk top speed of 25 mph for quick, controlled response

- Three-point seat belts and bucket seats to keep crew secure

- A low-deck height and rear-step up for easy patient and personnel access

The GEM Ambulance’s quiet electric powertrain enables clear communication among EMS professionals, patients and bystanders while the zero tailpipe emissions protect their air quality. And GEM’s professional appearance helps to instill public confidence during emergencies.

Proven EV Platform, Minimal Maintenance

The GEM Ambulance is powered by an all-electric powertrain, refined over GEM’s 25-year history and enhanced with the latest electrification technology. The result is a dependable, low-maintenance vehicle that’s always ready to response:

- Zero powertrain maintenance with maintenance-free GEM batteries that minimize cost and ensure vehicle readiness

- Smart onboard charging prevents the batteries from overcharging while plugged in

- Seven-year lithium-ion battery warranty on lithium-ion option provides long-term peace of mind

- Regenerative braking prevents brake wear and returns energy to the battery

- Corrosion resistant aluminum frame pairs with QTAC skid’s PolyTough™ technology, providing long-term dependability

A More Affordable EMS Solutions

With acquisition costs up to 80% lower than traditional ambulances and 50% lower than electric trucks or UTV-based solutions, the GEM Ambulance provides up-front cost advantages. It operates at an estimated $0.03 per mile, delivering significant savings over the life of the vehicle through: no fuel or fluid costs, no engine or transmission servicing and minimal downtime.

Built for Localized Response

GEM Ambulance is tailor-made for localized environments where space is tight, speed is critical, and safety is non-negotiable. It is an ideal fit for stadiums and arenas, outdoor events and convention centers, resorts and amusement parks, college and corporate campuses, airports, railyards, and FBOs, as well as military installations, federal facilities, planned communities, and industrial or warehouse sites.

The GEM Ambulance is available now through GEM’s nationwide dealer network. To make procurement easy for qualifying government customers, GEM Ambulance is also available through Waev’s contracts with Sourcewell cooperative purchasing, Texas BuyBoard, General Services Administration (GSA), Defense Logistics Agency heavy equipment procurement program (DLA HEPP) and other state contracts.

To learn more about the GEM Ambulance, visit gemcar.com/ems.

About Waev Inc.

Waev Inc. provides access to safe and dependable electric vehicles through the manufacturing, distribution and support of the GEM, Taylor-Dunn and Tiger product lines. Founded in 2021, Waev is redefining EVs to make life and work easier, more efficient and more enjoyable. This is driven by our commitment to sustainable, safe, future-focused solutions that lead to the adoption and advancement of electrification without compromising the job or purpose of the vehicle. Our collaborative and agile partnerships stem from these shared values and common pursuit to advance mobility.

GEM has been an established EV leader in the LSV space for 25 years. Taylor-Dunn has a rich 70-year legacy of providing tailored industrial vehicles. Tiger heavy-duty tow tractors have been towing cargo, baggage, parcel, and other equipment for ground support applications since 1981. All vehicles are engineered and produced at the Waev headquarters and manufacturing center of excellence in Southern California. Visit us at waevinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

QTAC® and PolyTough™ are trademarks of MTECH, Inc.

Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Waev Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.