Waev Launches Fusion: All-New Li-Ion Commercial Carts and Low-Speed Vehicles

The addition of Fusion further expands Waev’s portfolio of purpose-built passenger and utility vehicles for commercial, government and industrial use – delivering the most comprehensive line-up of sustainable local fleet solutions. Fusion’s model lineup includes three options for people movement and three for utility – all of which are offered as both an LSV and a cart. In addition to its complete EV line up, Waev also provides comprehensive sales, service and parts support to ensure long-term vehicle operation.

The EV manufacturer now offers the most comprehensive portfolio of electrification solutions for local fleets

Fusion reinforces Waev’s role as a long-term full-service partner in the fleet space. While others have come and gone, we continue to invest, innovate and support dealers and customers at every stage.” — Keith Simon, CEO of Waev Inc.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waev Inc., an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer of right-sized, low-speed solutions for local fleet use, launches Fusion, a family of all-new lithium-ion (Li-ion) carts and low-speed vehicles (LSV) designed specifically for commercial customers. The addition of Fusion further expands Waev’s portfolio of purpose-built passenger and utility vehicles for commercial, government and industrial use – delivering the most comprehensive line-up of sustainable local fleet solutions.

“Fusion reinforces Waev’s role as a long-term, full-service partner in the fleet space. While others have come and gone, we continue to invest, innovate, and support our dealers and customers at every stage,” said Keith Simon, CEO of Waev . “With a stronger and more complete lineup than ever before – and a single point of contact for procurement, service and support – Waev gives fleet operators the confidence to scale with a partner that’s here to stay.”

Engineered for Reliability:

Fusion has been tested, validated and proven by Waev. Manufactured using the same top-tier processes, each Fusion model carries forward Waev’s legacy of reliability:

- Automotive-like powder and E-coated frame for strength and corrosion resistance

- Front brush guard for vehicle protection

- 105 AH Marxon® Li-ion battery – heated and insulated for cold weather

- Full five-year battery and two-year vehicle warranty

- Bluetooth diagnostics

Designed for Safety:

Fusion prioritizes safety for both pedestrian and occupants with built-in features across all models that exceed industry standards:

- LED headlights, turn signals and taillights for visibility

- Reverse alarm and back-up camera for visibility and alerting bystanders

- Pedestrian safety noise emitter (AVAS) to alert surroundings of vehicle movement

- Center and side mirrors for driver visibility

- 3-point seat belts for all passengers

Fusion’s model lineup includes three options for people movement and three for utility – all of which are offered as both an LSV and a cart. Carts come with a serial number, are speed limited to 19 mph and are street-legal only where permitted by local ordinances. LSVs come with a VIN, are speed limited to 25 mph, meet all federal LSV safety standards and are street-legal throughout the U.S., subject to state laws.

Passenger Models:

All passenger models are designed for fleets in a white color and include a rear flip seat that can convert to a cargo deck.

- Fusion 2+2 – A nimble, four-passenger electric cart ideal for tight spaces and localized traffic such as supervisor transport, security and event management.

- Fusion 4+2 – Moves up to six people efficiently and comfortably; great for parking shuttles, hospitality guest transport and employee movement.

- Fusion 6+2 – Designed to shuttle eight people reliably and safely, making it ideal for high-capacity transport applications like parking shuttles, guest transport, employee movement and campus tours.

Utility Models:

All utility models are designed in a matte black color and include an electric hydraulic dump bed, a 2” receiver hitch and orange seat belts for jobsite safety.

- Fusion Utility Short Bed – A compact, maneuverable workhorse built to move tools, equipment and personnel in tight spaces.

- Fusion Utility Long Bed – With a 1,100 lb aluminum bed capacity that is sized at nearly 4 feet by 6 feet, it is designed for jobs that need to move larger and heavier payloads.

- Fusion Utility 4 Medium Bed – The most versatile model in the lineup, combining people movement with functional utility.

All Fusion vehicles are well-equipped to meet fleet customers’ needs with no upgrades required, but there are customizations available. Options include tire upgrades, beacon lighting, ladder racks and tool holders.

Waev: One Partner for All Local Fleet Support

If a fleet vehicle does not need to travel on a highway, Waev offers a right-sized EV solution, or mix of solutions, to meet an operation’s unique needs.

- Taylor-Dunn steel body utility vehicles and tow tractors engineered for industrial-duty utility and material handling applications since 1949.

- Tiger heavy duty tow tractors designed for aviation, ground support and industrial applications like cargo, baggage and other material handling since 1981.

- GEM LSVs purpose built for street-legal people moving and utility applications since 1998.

- Fusion carts and low-speed vehicles available now as a competitively priced cart-based solution for people movement and utility.

In addition to its complete electric vehicle line up, Waev also provides comprehensive sales, service and parts support to ensure long-term vehicle operation. Factory sales consultants are trained across Waev’s full portfolio of products, sales channels and procurement methods – offering expert guidance from inquiry through post-sales support. All models are available through Sourcewell, a cooperative purchasing platform that streamlines the procurement process for local and state government customers and provides specialized pricing. This contract is available in the U.S. as well as via Canoe in Canada.

Waev’s dealers help fulfill the company’s mission to be the single partner for all local fleet needs on campus, in the city, or around an industrial complex. These dealers are vetted to provide the best service and support to fleet customers. Customer service requirements include mobile service and local delivery and outbound sales specialists with knowledge of Waev’s full portfolio of products. The Waev Fusion dealers listed below represent thousands of mobile technicians and outbound sales professionals as well as billions of dollars of revenue every year in the commercial, industrial and government space.

- Briggs Equipment Inc. covering Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama

- Pape Material Handling Inc covering California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, Arizona

- Eastern Lift Truck Co., Inc. covering New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware

- Burns Industrial Equipment covering Ohio, Pennsylvania

- Lift One, LLC covering North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia

- Gregory Poole covering Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina

- Buffalo Material Handling covering upstate New York

- Toromont Material Handling covering Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland, Labrador, Canada

- Rivus covering Mexico

- Crossem covering Mexico

- Warequip Solutions covering Australia

Fusion vehicles will start shipping September. Visit Fusioncarts.com to learn more or request a quote.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.