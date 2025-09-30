St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation Through IBCCES

Along with renewing its CAC credential, the chamber is continuing to lead the initiative to make St. Johns County a Certified Autism Destination™.

ST. JOHNS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce’s designation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). The renewal process includes staff completing training with up-to-date knowledge of best practices and skills to welcome and support every visitor.

In addition to renewing the CAC credential, the chamber continues its efforts to spearhead the initiative to turn St. Johns County into a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD). The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

“Renewing our status as a Certified Autism Center™ reflects our ongoing commitment to making the Ponte Vedra Visitor Information Center a place where every visitor feels welcome, supported and understood,” says Isabelle Renault, president and CEO of the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce, which operates the Ponte Vedra Visitor Information Center. “As the champions of the effort to make St. Johns County a Certified Autism Destination™, we share the commitment of dozens of other local businesses to create a community that embraces inclusion and celebrates the diversity of those who live here and travel here.

“We are excited to renew St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce’s designation as a Certified Autism Center™ and recognize their continued commitment to supporting the growing network of Certified Autism Centers™ in the St. Johns County area,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This renewal is a testament to their dedication to creating a welcome and inclusive community and environment for every individual who visits St. Johns County.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce

The St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce is the premier business advocacy organization in St. Johns County, with more than 800 member businesses representing all sectors of the St. Johns County business community, including manufacturing, real estate, hospitality and professional services. The Chamber is committed to delivering continuous service to members and the community through public policy, economic development and business education to cultivate an environment where businesses can grow and thrive. Learn more about the Chamber at sjcchamber.com.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.