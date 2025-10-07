Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is now a Certified Autism Center™, Reinforcing Commitment to Create Welcoming Environment

Hospitality is about people, and becoming a Certified Autism Center™ allows us to serve our guests with even greater empathy and awareness. ” — Andreas Searty, managing director, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This prestigious certification recognizes the hotel’s dedication to delivering a seamless experience for autistic guests and their families by ensuring staff are equipped with the knowledge and resources to accommodate the needs of all travelers.

The certification aligns with Dubai’s broader vision to become a global leader in accessibility and inclusion across multiple sectors—including hospitality, education, and healthcare—further solidifying the emirate as a world-class destination for all visitors.

“Hospitality is about people, and becoming a Certified Autism Center™ allows us to serve our guests with even greater empathy and awareness. This certification represents our dedication to creating diversification in a space where everyone—regardless of their needs—can relax, connect and feel truly at ease,” says Andreas Searty, managing director, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is the latest in a growing network of hotels, attractions, and public venues in Dubai that are embracing accessibility training and certification. Through the CAC designation, a number of team members have completed evidence-based training on autism and sensory sensitivities, with the goal of enhancing communication, guest service, and overall comfort for neurodivergent guests.

“This certification reflects the power of forward-thinking hospitality leadership in creating spaces where all individuals feel valued and welcome,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. “Dubai continues to lead by example in championing accessibility—not just in tourism, but across education and healthcare as well. Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is helping set the standard for what inclusion looks like in the UAE and beyond.”

The Certified Autism Center™ program is a vital part of IBCCES’ ongoing mission to work with global partners and local leadership to build communities that are welcoming to all. As more organizations in Dubai seek to meet the needs of autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s certification represents a significant milestone in this movement.

The hotel is also featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App™, a free tool designed to help individuals with autism and sensory needs find certified and inclusive locations globally. The app includes essential details such as hours of operation, sensory features, contact information, and visitor tips—supporting confident travel planning for families and individuals.



IBCCES has been the leading authority in cognitive disorder training and certification for over 20 years. Working with experts and self-advocates, the organization develops evidence-based programs for industries ranging from healthcare to hospitality. In addition to certification, IBCCES offers resources such as AccessibiltyCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, where families can explore listings of certified locations and connect with supportive services.

