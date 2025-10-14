Making Waves in Inclusion: Fury Water Adventures Becomes a Certified Autism Center™

By earning the CAC designation, Fury Water Adventures becomes part of the broader initiative to establish St. Johns County as a Certified Autism Destination™

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly certifies Fury Water Adventures in St. Augustine as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), highlighting the organization’s dedication to creating experiences on the water that every person can enjoy, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“For Fury Water Adventures, becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is a profound commitment that transcends business, offering a safe and inclusive haven where every individual, regardless of their sensory or communication needs, can experience the joy and wonder of the water,” says Marcel Geluk, president of Fury Water Adventures. “This is more than just a local effort; it is a global embrace, where every guest, including those with autism, can embark on an adventure with confidence, creating lasting memories together. Fury is dedicated to making the joys of the water accessible to all.

Fury Water Adventures offers tours that match various comfort levels, including vibrant group settings or more peaceful, low-crowd outings. Fury also offers fully customizable Private Charters, which is a great option for families or groups looking to enjoy a day out on the water at their own pace.

To support sensory-sensitive guests, Fury provides sensory kits upon request during check-in. These kits include helpful items like fidget tools, noise-reduction earplugs, and sunglasses to ensure a more comfortable experience on board. The company also offers early check-in options for guests who prefer a slower start and a quieter arrival.

“Earning the Certified Autism Center™ designation is a testament to Fury Water Adventures in St. Augustine’s dedication to fostering inclusive and accessible watersport experiences for everyone,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “IBCCES is proud to partner with Fury Water Adventures, and we look forward to seeing the impact that this certification will have on both guests and the Fury crew.”

Fury Water Adventures in St. Augustine is dedicated to providing a welcoming, inclusive experience for all guests—including individuals with autism and other sensory sensitivities –looking to explore the beauty of the water.

Fury offers a wide range of family-friendly tours, including:

- Dolphin Watch & Historical Tour

- Wildlife Adventure: Boat Cruise & Kayak Eco Tour

- Parasailing

- Live Music Sunset Sail

- Champagne Sunset Cruise

- Nights of Lights Live Music Sunset Sail

- Nights of Lights Champagne Cruise

If any guest feels overwhelmed during the tour, Fury’s crew is trained to assist and can help guide them to a quieter area when available. Guests are encouraged to contact Fury Water Adventures in St. Augustine ahead of their visit to discuss any special accommodations or needs, and the Fury crew is happy to help tailor the experience.

For a calmer atmosphere, the Fury team recommends booking a tour during weekdays or opting for a private charter. Their team strives to make sure every guest has a safe, relaxing, and memorable time on the water.

By completing the CAC process, Fury Water Adventures joins a wider movement, initiated by the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce, to turn St. Johns County into a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD). The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Fury Water Adventures in St. Augustine is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.



About Fury Water Adventures in St. Augustine

Fury Water Adventures in St. Augustine is strategically located to offer a variety of water-based tours that showcase the city’s unique blend of history and nature. Situated on the scenic Vilano Beach across the Matanzas River from the historic downtown, the primary departure point is at Beaches Marina, at 250 Vilano Road. A second location at the Vilano Beach Fishing Pier, 260 Vilano Road, is used for specific tours. This location provides easy access to the Intracoastal Waterway, the Matanzas River, and the Atlantic Ocean. From this vantage point, Fury’s tours provide spectacular views of iconic landmarks such as the Castillo de San Marcos, the Bridge of Lions, and the St. Augustine Lighthouse. The tours navigate the waters that are home to a diverse ecosystem, offering opportunities to spot dolphins, manatees, and a variety of birds. Whether on a Dolphin Watch Harbor Sail, a Live Music Sunset Sail, or a thrilling parasailing adventure, the location allows guests to experience St. Augustine from a unique perspective—on the water, with the city’s historic skyline and natural coastline as a backdrop.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



