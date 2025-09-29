Prosperity for US Foundation Releases White Paper: The End of Reagan Era Diplomacy

Advocating for a Balanced Approach to Economic Growth and Stability Admiral (Retired) William A. Owens, Board Member Prosperity for US Foundation Dr. Barry Poulson - Director, Prosperity for US Foundation Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director Prosperity for US Foundation David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation

Admiral William A. Owens and Dr. Barry W. Poulson Call for Citizen-Led Direct Democracy to Reclaim America’s Role in Global Stability

Just as voters should approve tax increases, they must also have a say in the treaties and trade agreements that determine their economic future. Direct democracy is the path forward.” — David Biddulph

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prosperity for US Foundation , a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to propelling the prosperity of American families by requiring voter approval for increasing property and other taxes, today released The End of Reagan Era Diplomacy , a new white paper by by Admiral William A. Owens (USN, Ret.) and renowned economist Dr. Barry W. Poulson. The paper examines the collapse of arms control agreements that defined Reagan-era diplomacy, the resulting rise in global tensions, and the urgent need for citizens to take a more active role in shaping U.S. foreign and trade policy.The authors argue that both Democratic and Republican administrations have abandoned the principles of constitutional balance and international engagement that underpinned the Reagan-Gorbachev era.With Congress ceding power to the executive branch on tariffs and sanctions, and with formal diplomacy stalled, Owens and Poulson make the case for citizen-driven solutions modeled on Switzerland’s direct democracy system.“Neither Congress nor the courts have been successful in constraining the growing power of the executive branch in foreign policy,” said Dr. Barry Poulson, professor emeritus at the University of Colorado Boulder and founding board member of the Prosperity for US Foundation. “The Founders gave citizens the ultimate safeguard, the ability to amend the Constitution. It’s time to use direct democracy to restore checks and balances and give the American people a true voice in foreign affairs.”Admiral Owens, who served as Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, emphasized the dangers of leaving international stability to executive discretion alone by stating, “We are at risk of repeating the stagnation of the 1970s, specifically high inflation, economic slowdown, and escalating geopolitical conflict. Citizens can and must play a role in renewing informal dialogues, fostering trade cooperation, and pushing back against the weaponization of tariffs. History shows that engagement, not isolation, produces security and prosperity.”The End of Reagan Era Diplomacy white paper further addresses:• How the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) marked the symbolic end of Reagan-era diplomacy.• The constitutional crisis posed by unchecked executive power over trade and foreign policy.• The potential of citizen-led initiatives, referenda, and nonprofit dialogues to restore America’s leadership in global cooperation and economic stability.• Lessons from Switzerland’s model of direct democracy and trade policy, which could be adapted for the United States.David Biddulph, founder of the Prosperity for US Foundation, underscored the organization’s commitment, stating, “For too long, foreign policy has been dictated by Washington insiders. This paper is a call to action for ordinary Americans. Just as voters should approve tax increases, they must also have a say in the treaties and trade agreements that determine their economic future. Direct democracy is the path forward.”Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director of Prosperity for US, added, “Our Foundation exists to put real power back in the hands of citizens. Whether it’s spending, debt, or diplomacy, the people must hold Washington accountable. This white paper provides both the historical context and a blueprint for how Americans can do just that.”The full white paper is available on the Prosperity for US Foundation website at The End of Reagan Era Diplomacy About Prosperity 4 US FoundationFounded in 2025, Prosperity for US Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities in the U.S. and globally to achieve economic stability and security. In the United States, the organization champions responsible government spending aligned with voter voices and family incomes, ensuring financial well-being for American families.###To schedule an interview with a Prosperity for US Foundation spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

