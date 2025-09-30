InvestorTV to Host Live Panel - Exploring Gold: From Discovery to Development on October 2

Exploring Gold: From Discovery to Development

Industry experts will examine gold’s record highs, central bank demand, and the path from exploration to production.

InvestorTV , a digital platform powered by Global One Media that brings together industry experts, corporate leaders, and investment professionals for live panel discussions on trending market topics, is thrilled to announce its upcoming live panel, "Exploring Gold: From Discovery to Development." The event will take place on October 2, 2025 at 11 AM ET (5 PM CET).This live panel will feature experts from the mining and investment sectors, including:- Delayne Weeks, CEO, Angkor Resources (TSXV: ANK | OTCQB: ANKOF)- John Anderson, Interim CEO, Chairman & Director, Triumph Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIG | OTCMKTS: TIGCF | FSE: 8N61)- Kenneth MacLeod, President & CEO, Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP)- Eric Strand, Founder & Portfolio Manager, AuAg FundsThe discussion will be moderated by Jon Franklin, consulting geologist and host of Stocks to Watch , who brings technical expertise and industry insight to the conversation."It's hard to imagine a healthier price chart than gold, especially when you look at the last 2 years. Should we expect a pullback soon or is this just the start of something spectacular?" said Jon Franklin.With gold recently trading near $3,780/oz and central banks increasing their holdings, the role of gold in global portfolios is once again in the spotlight. This panel will explore how exploration companies position themselves in today's market, the impact of higher prices on project viability, and what makes investing in explorers different from buying bullion or ETFs.Key topics that will be covered include:- The macro forces shaping gold demand, from central bank buying to interest rate policy- The stages of gold exploration and development- The role of technology and AI in improving exploration efficiency and reducing risk- Why investors may look to gold exploration companies as alternatives to ETFs and bullionAttendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A with the panelists.To register for this exclusive live event, visit: https://globalonemedia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dX1kfXx4QFSjO0rRvJXLyQ Early registration is encouraged to secure your slot.

