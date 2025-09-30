Avertium is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Sentinel Partner Ecosystem

KNOXVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avertium today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Sentinel partner ecosystem. Avertium was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.“Being part of the Elite Microsoft Sentinel partner ecosystem marks a pivotal achievement for Avertium. This collaboration not only allows us to influence the development of Microsoft’s cutting-edge security tools but also ensures that our mid-market and enterprise customers receive tailored solutions that address their unique security and compliance needs. Our involvement in private previews and design partner roles empowers us to deliver unparalleled value, enhancing our customers' ability to navigate the evolving threat landscape with confidence and resilience." Ben Masino, Chief Revenue Officer, Avertium“We’ve reimagined Microsoft Sentinel as an AI-ready platform, unifying security data into a single, enriched data lake that delivers graph-powered visibility and intelligent agent capabilities. This transformation positions Microsoft Sentinel as the backbone of modern defense, offering deep context, connected insights, and empowering security teams to act with precision, and stay ahead of evolving threats.This transformation is amplified by a vibrant partner ecosystem. We are grateful to our partners that use Microsoft Sentinel to create integrated solutions. This collaboration powers a collective defense, because after all- security is a team sport.” Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.Avertium is working with Microsoft product teams to shape Sentinel product development, including validation of new scenarios, feedback on product operations, and API extensibility - while also extending Sentinel’s capabilities as part of the partner ecosystem. By creating solutions such as connectors, analytics, playbooks, hunting queries, Jupyter notebook jobs, and Security Copilot agents that leverage Sentinel’s open architecture and advanced analytics, Avertium is helping make innovation accessible to customers worldwide.Microsoft Sentinel is evolving beyond its traditional role as a SIEM to also be an AI-ready platform - equipping defenders with unified security data, intelligent reasoning tools to help agents interpret data, and enriched context through graph-powered visibility. By bringing all these features together, Microsoft Sentinel now provides a scalable backbone for modern defense.Avertium is a cyber fusion and MXDR leader, delivering comprehensive security and compliance services to mid-market and enterprise customers. Our unique “Assess, Design, Protect” methodology addresses and improves security strategy, reduces attack surface risk, strengthens compliance, and provides continuous threat protection. Avertium maximizes customer security investments and enables customers to focus on growth, innovation, and business outcomes, while assuring that their security infrastructure is resilient and adaptive to evolving threats.

