Nerds On Site Inc. Reports Strong Revenue Growth for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2025

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD, OTCQB: NOSUF) (“Nerds On Site” or the “Company”), a managed IT and cyber security provider serving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and SOHO Clients across North America, today reported audited results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025 (“Fiscal 2025”).

Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

• Revenue: $12,085,296, up 10.3% from $10,954,228 in Fiscal 2024, driven primarily by growth in recurring revenue from Canadian business Clients (+7%).

• Gross Profit: $3,242,264 (Fiscal 2024: $2,795,388), with gross margin of 27% (Fiscal 2024: 26%).

• Operating Expenses (SG&A): $3,668,334 (Fiscal 2024: $3,216,881) reflecting strategic growth investments; 30.4% of revenue (Fiscal 2024: 29.4%).

• Operating Loss: $(403,930) (Fiscal 2024: $(382,223)).

• Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders: $(463,472) or $(0.0052) per share (Fiscal 2024: $(443,723) or $(0.0050)).

Importantly, momentum built into year-end: Q4 2025 revenue was $3,566,913 with gross margin of 30% and net income of $55,739, marking a profitable quarter and demonstrating the benefits of mix shift and ongoing margin initiatives.

Operational & Strategic Highlights

• Recurring Revenue Engine: The Company continues to prioritize long-term, recurring relationships with SMEs. In Canada, business recurring revenue increased 7% year over year, underscoring growing adoption of managed services and cyber offerings.

• Nerds On Line: The subscription model for home and SOHO clients (unlimited remote support for up to two devices) continued its controlled rollout, addressing demand for always-on, affordable support.

• NOS Technical Services Inc.: Launched under Nerds On Site USA to provide specialized IT placement/contract talent, supporting government and pharmaceutical sectors. Initial revenues of $257,843 began from April 2025.

• Cyber & Productivity Stack: The Company advanced its NOS Cyber Edge solutions and development of Private LLM/AI initiatives for SMEs, focused on risk mitigation, productivity, and hybrid-work enablement.

• Operating Discipline: While SG&A rose with growth investments—primarily payroll and office/administrative costs tied to NOS Tech ramp—the Company achieved gross-margin improvement to 27% and delivered a profitable Q4.

CEO Commentary

“Our team delivered double-digit revenue growth, stronger gross margin, and a profitable fourth quarter", says Charlie Regan CEO. "We’re leaning into what our Clients need most—reliable managed IT, robust cyber protection, and practical AI-driven tools—while scaling two growth vectors: Nerds On Line for home/SOHO and NOS Technical Services for specialized IT placements. Execution discipline remains our priority as we work to translate this momentum into consistent profitability.”

Outlook

Management’s focus for Fiscal 2026 includes:

1. Scaling recurring revenue with SMEs through managed IT and cyber bundles;

2. Expanding Nerds On Line to deepen the home/SOHO footprint;

3. Growing NOS Technical Services with disciplined Client acquisition and receivables management;

4. Driving margin and cash-flow improvement via mix optimization and cost control.

About Nerds On Site Inc.

Founded in 1996, Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD, OTCQB: NOSUF) delivers managed IT, cyber security, and tech support solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), SOHO and enterprise Clients across North America, powered by an international network of on-demand consultants and a centralized ERP platform, IAMANERD.com.

For more information, visit nerdsonsite.com, NOStechnicalServices.com, NerdsOnLine.com and reviews.nerdsonsite.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding business strategy, growth initiatives, and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including general economic conditions, industry dynamics, liquidity, recruitment and retention, brand expansion in the United States, technology changes, cybersecurity risks, litigation and financing availability. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

