Nerds On Site Inc. Reports Over 10% Revenue Growth in Q4 Fiscal 2025; Gross Profits Rise 2% (UNAUDITED) compared to Q4 Fiscal 2024

NERDS ON SITE INC. (CSE:NERD)

TORONTO, CANADA, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD), a leading provider of cyber security and IT services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2025, showing strong momentum and continued strategic progress.

The Company expects our audited financials will reflect a year-over-year revenue increase of more than 10% for Q4 FY2025 compared to Q4 FY2024, reflecting consistent Client growth in both Canada and the United States. Gross profit has also improved, with a 2% increase over the same period last year, supported by operational efficiencies and an expanding services portfolio.

“This quarter’s results confirm that our growth strategy is working,” said Charlie Regan, CEO of Nerds On Site Inc. “We’re executing on our mission to deliver top-tier IT and Sovereign Data Custody™ cybersecurity solutions to SMEs, and our expanding footprint in the U.S. is beginning to contribute significantly to our topline performance.”

Quarter Highlights (Unaudited):

• Revenue Growth: Q4 FY2025 revenues rose by more than 10% compared to Q4 FY2024, driven by increasing demand for IT support, cybersecurity services, and custom solutions for remote and hybrid work environments.

• Gross Profit Improvement: Gross profits increased by 2%, reflecting improved margin management and optimized delivery through a blend of on-site and remote services.

• U.S. Expansion: Revenues from the U.S. continued to rise, accounting for a growing share of total sales, under the leadership of Nerds On Site USA and its new division, NOS Technical Services.

Nerds On Site continued to see strong Client retention and expansion in verticals such as legal, healthcare, and logistics—markets that demand 24/7 IT availability, strong data privacy protocols, and customized tech support.

“Our Legal Edge and SME Edge solutions, anchored by ADAM Networks’ patented DTTS technology, are gaining traction among Clients who value proactive security and dedicated service,” Regan added. “We're also proud to be piloting our Private AI LLMs, as part of our Sovereign Data Custody™ cybersecurity program, eventually giving our SME Clients access to tools that were previously only available to large enterprises.”

Strategic Outlook

Looking ahead, Nerds On Site will focus on three strategic pillars:

1. Client Expansion: Scaling up Client acquisition in the U.S. market while deepening

relationships with Canadian SME Clients.

2. Cybersecurity Leadership: Enhancing its suite of security-first services through

partnerships and internal AI innovation.

3. Margin Optimization: Continuing to refine its delivery model with a focus on

sustainable, recurring revenue and efficient service scaling.

Nerds On Site also reaffirmed its commitment to delivering value to shareholders through

disciplined growth and operational execution.

“We’re building a business that’s resilient, responsive, and deeply aligned with the needs of modern SMEs,” said Regan. “As we grow, we remain focused on delivering profitable months this calendar year and Client service excellence.”

The Company will release its audited year-end financial statements for FY2025 early this fall. Investors and stakeholders will be invited to a live webcast to discuss results, strategic priorities, and market opportunities.

About Nerds On Site Inc.

Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD OTCQB: NOSUF) specializes in providing cost-effective, leading-edge

cybersecurity and IT services to SMEs. The Company’s service model is based on a network of

highly trained “Nerds” who deliver personalized, on-site and remote support. Founded in 1995,

Nerds On Site operates across Canada and the United States, serving thousands of Clients with

solutions that include cybersecurity, cloud services, hardware, software, and 24/7 tech support.

For more information, visit: NerdsOnSite.com, NOStechnicalServices.com and

NerdsOnLine.com

For investor or media inquiries, please contact:

Charlie Regan

Chief Executive Officer

Nerds On Site Inc.

Email: ir@nerdsonsite.com

