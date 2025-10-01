NERDS ON SITE INC. ANNOUNCES DEBT SETTLEMENT

A debt settlement agreement will see the Company issue 2,222,222 common shares at a price of $0.045 per share for a total of $100,000.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD) (OTCQB: NOSUF) ("Nerds" or the “Company”), a premier provider and business technology partner for IT and cybersecurity solutions, today announced that the Company has received a debt settlement agreement with a director of the Company whereby the Company will issue 2,222,222 common shares at a price of $0.045 per share for a total of $100,000, subject to 4 month restricted hold and subject to exchange approval.

The 2,222,222 common shares are to be issued to a director, making this a related party transaction. The Company is relying upon exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7 (a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the shares being issued is less than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

About Nerds On Site Inc.

Founded in 1995, Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD) is a premier provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services, catering to businesses and individuals across North America. With a network of highly skilled IT professionals, the Company specializes in delivering secure, scalable, and cost-effective technology solutions. Nerds leverages its proprietary ERP system, IAMANERD, to streamline operations, enhance service delivery, and ensure seamless IT support for clients in various industries. Committed to innovation, the Company continues to expand its offerings in cybersecurity, risk management, and remote IT services to meet the evolving needs of its customers in an increasingly digital world.

For further information, please contact:

Charles Regan, Director

E-mail: charlie@nerdsonsite.com

www.nerdonsite.com



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

