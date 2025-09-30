Tony J. Selimi Wins NYC Big Book Award® for Climb Greater Heights in Leadership

— Dr. John Demartini, Author of The Values Factor
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

From Homelessness to High Honours: Tony J. Selimi Wins NYC BIG BOOK AWARD for Climb Greater Heights

In a year that saw submissions from powerhouse publishers like Oxford University Press, Forbes Books, and Simon & Schuster, Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance by internationally acclaimed author and thought leader Tony J. Selimi has been named a winner in the Leadership category of the prestigious NYC BIG BOOK AWARD.

Judged by an elite panel of publishers, editors, authors, booksellers, librarians, and literary experts, the award recognises overall excellence and impact. Joining past winners like Martin Luther King III and Nathan Myhrvold, Selimi's work now stands among some of the world's most influential titles.

Climb Greater Heights is a transformational playbook for leaders, entrepreneurs, and ambitious professionals who refuse to settle for ordinary success. In it, Selimi—who rose from homelessness to leading billion-pound technology transformations—unveils his proven 12-Step Growth Accelerator Methodology®, the same system he has used to coach CEOs, entrepreneurs, and visionaries worldwide. His blueprint helps readers master their mindset, scale ventures, and build legacy-driven empires without burning out.

Packed with case studies, breakthrough strategies, and actionable exercises, the book equips readers to craft purpose-aligned businesses, rewire their minds for unshakable confidence, transform setbacks into scalable opportunities, and build authority, credibility, and influence on a global stage. As Selimi explains: “AI is rewriting the rules of business, but it is human mastery, mindset, and adaptive leadership that decide who thrives. Climb Greater Heights gives readers a framework to create businesses that are not only profitable but purposeful and enduring.”

With praise from world-renowned thinkers and organisations—including Dr John Demartini, Steve Harrison, Marie Diamond, Literary Titan, Falcon Reviews, and Book Excellence—the book has already been hailed as “a masterclass in unstoppable momentum” and “an ideal resource for entrepreneurs seeking mastery and impact.

The 2025 NYC Big Book Award attracted submissions from across the globe—Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and beyond—cementing Selimi's work as part of a genuinely international conversation about leadership, legacy, and growth.

About the Author

Tony Jeton Selimi is a globally recognised transformational coach, business strategist, and AI thought leader. From surviving civil war and homelessness to managing multi-billion-pound technology programs, he now helps leaders worldwide master human behaviour, accelerate growth, and build lasting legacies. A TEDx speaker and featured expert in the award-winning documentary Living My Illusion, he is also the executive producer of The Truth About Reading. His work has been featured on Sky News, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX.

Book Details

Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance by Tony Jeton Selimi
ISBN: 9798765261378 (softcover); 9798765261361 (hardcover); 9798765261354 (ebook)

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, Walmart, and directly from the author: [https://tonyselimi.com/product/climb-greater-heights/](https://tonyselimi.com/product/climb-greater-heights/)

To view the full list of NYC Big Book Award winners, visit: [](https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2025-winners/9798765261378)

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

