TJS Cognition Ltd Announces the Release of Climb Greater Heights—A Transformational Guide by Tony Jeton Selimi
From homelessness to global recognition, Tony J. Selimi's new book empowers leaders to master AI disruption, grow authority, and build legacy-driven businesses.
This timely release provides a step-by-step strategy for overcoming personal and business challenges, helping entrepreneurs, executives, and leaders rise above limitations, adapt with clarity, and achieve meaningful success in a volatile world.
A Story of Resilience and Reinvention
What sets Selimi apart is not only his wisdom but also his lived experience. From surviving civil war and homelessness in London to managing billion-pound technology transformation programs, Selimi has walked the hard road of adversity and reinvention. Blending over two decades of corporate tech expertise with science, psychology, and business strategy, he has spent the last decade helping clients generate over a billion in sales, create innovative products, build global brands, attract influential partnerships, and scale with lasting impact.
"True success doesn't come from doing more. It comes from becoming more," says Selimi. "AI is rewriting the rules of business. But it is human mastery—our mindset, clarity, and leadership—that determines who rises above disruption. Climb Greater Heights gives readers a tested framework to build businesses that are not only profitable, but purposeful, impactful, and enduring."
Inside Climb Greater Heights, Readers Will Learn How To:
Break through growth plateaus and implement smarter sales and business models.
Establish credibility, authority, and global influence.
Align purpose with profit, philanthropy, and legacy.
Navigate AI disruption with clarity and confidence.
Build resilient businesses that thrive in volatile times.
Packed with motivational storytelling, cutting-edge behavioural science, real-world case studies, and reflective exercises, Climb Greater Heights is both a guidebook and a call to action. Selimi draws on his extraordinary journey—from the streets of London as a homeless young man to becoming a millionaire entrepreneur, bestselling author, and coach to CEOs, billionaires, celebrities, and global leaders.
Praise for Climb Greater Heights
"Navigate the new business frontiers with unparalleled precision and insight."
– Dr. John Demartini, Author of The Values Factor
"In Climb Greater Heights, Tony J. Selimi shows you how to turn doubt and adversity into purpose, passion, and profit."
– Steve Harrison, Author Success
"Climb Greater Heights is a masterclass in building unstoppable momentum. His proven 12-step system equips entrepreneurs with the mindset and tools to scale rapidly without losing sight of their purpose. This book is a game-changer for anyone serious about lasting success."
– Book Excellence
About the Author
Tony Jeton Selimi is a globally recognized expert in personal and business development, known as a thought leader at the intersection of AI, leadership, and human behaviour. A transformational coach, keynote speaker, and TEDx presenter, he blends engineering, neuroscience, and emotional intelligence to help ambitious individuals, executives, and entrepreneurs turn challenges into catalysts for breakthrough growth and legacy-driven success.
He is the author of multiple international bestsellers, including A Path to Excellence, The Unfakeable Code®, A Path to Wisdom, and #Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age. Selimi is also the co-creator of the award-winning documentary Living My Illusion and the executive producer of The Truth About Reading. His work has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and in leading global media.
Availability
Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance
By Tony Jeton Selimi
ISBN: 9798765261378 (softcover); 9798765261361 (hardcover); 9798765261354 (electronic)
Available now via Balboa Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and as exclusive signed editions on the author's official website: www.tonyselimi.com.
