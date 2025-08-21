TJS Cognition Ltd Announces the Release of Climb Greater Heights—A Transformational Guide by Tony Jeton Selimi

Climb Greater Heights - New Book by Tony Jeton Selimi

Climb Greater Heights - New Book by Tony Jeton Selimi

From homelessness to global recognition, Tony J. Selimi's new book empowers leaders to master AI disruption, grow authority, and build legacy-driven businesses.

Navigate the new business frontiers with unparalleled precision and insight.”
— Dr. John Demartini, Author of The Values Factor
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's fast-moving AI-driven economy, where uncertainty and disruption dominate the business landscape, award-winning author, inspirational speaker, and transformational life and business coach Tony Jeton Selimi launches his groundbreaking new book, Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance.

This timely release provides a step-by-step strategy for overcoming personal and business challenges, helping entrepreneurs, executives, and leaders rise above limitations, adapt with clarity, and achieve meaningful success in a volatile world.

A Story of Resilience and Reinvention

What sets Selimi apart is not only his wisdom but also his lived experience. From surviving civil war and homelessness in London to managing billion-pound technology transformation programs, Selimi has walked the hard road of adversity and reinvention. Blending over two decades of corporate tech expertise with science, psychology, and business strategy, he has spent the last decade helping clients generate over a billion in sales, create innovative products, build global brands, attract influential partnerships, and scale with lasting impact.

"True success doesn't come from doing more. It comes from becoming more," says Selimi. "AI is rewriting the rules of business. But it is human mastery—our mindset, clarity, and leadership—that determines who rises above disruption. Climb Greater Heights gives readers a tested framework to build businesses that are not only profitable, but purposeful, impactful, and enduring."

Inside Climb Greater Heights, Readers Will Learn How To:

Break through growth plateaus and implement smarter sales and business models.

Establish credibility, authority, and global influence.

Align purpose with profit, philanthropy, and legacy.

Navigate AI disruption with clarity and confidence.

Build resilient businesses that thrive in volatile times.

Packed with motivational storytelling, cutting-edge behavioural science, real-world case studies, and reflective exercises, Climb Greater Heights is both a guidebook and a call to action. Selimi draws on his extraordinary journey—from the streets of London as a homeless young man to becoming a millionaire entrepreneur, bestselling author, and coach to CEOs, billionaires, celebrities, and global leaders.

Praise for Climb Greater Heights

"Navigate the new business frontiers with unparalleled precision and insight."
– Dr. John Demartini, Author of The Values Factor

"In Climb Greater Heights, Tony J. Selimi shows you how to turn doubt and adversity into purpose, passion, and profit."
– Steve Harrison, Author Success

"Climb Greater Heights is a masterclass in building unstoppable momentum. His proven 12-step system equips entrepreneurs with the mindset and tools to scale rapidly without losing sight of their purpose. This book is a game-changer for anyone serious about lasting success."
– Book Excellence

About the Author

Tony Jeton Selimi is a globally recognized expert in personal and business development, known as a thought leader at the intersection of AI, leadership, and human behaviour. A transformational coach, keynote speaker, and TEDx presenter, he blends engineering, neuroscience, and emotional intelligence to help ambitious individuals, executives, and entrepreneurs turn challenges into catalysts for breakthrough growth and legacy-driven success.

He is the author of multiple international bestsellers, including A Path to Excellence, The Unfakeable Code®, A Path to Wisdom, and #Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age. Selimi is also the co-creator of the award-winning documentary Living My Illusion and the executive producer of The Truth About Reading. His work has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and in leading global media.

Availability

Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance
By Tony Jeton Selimi
ISBN: 9798765261378 (softcover); 9798765261361 (hardcover); 9798765261354 (electronic)
Available now via Balboa Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and as exclusive signed editions on the author's official website: www.tonyselimi.com.

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
info@tonyselimi.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TJS Cognition Ltd Announces the Release of Climb Greater Heights—A Transformational Guide by Tony Jeton Selimi

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005 info@tonyselimi.com
Company/Organization
TJS Cognition Ltd
35 Vauxhall Bridge Road,23 Thorndike House
London, SW1V 2TH
United Kingdom
+44 7817 174708
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

More From This Author
TJS Cognition Ltd Announces the Release of Climb Greater Heights—A Transformational Guide by Tony Jeton Selimi
High-Net-Worth Individuals Seek Transformational Support Amid Rising Burnout, Stress, and Strategic Pressure
Lanzamiento de la Edición en Español de 'La Senda de la Sabiduría' en su 10º Aniversario
View All Stories From This Author