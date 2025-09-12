Tony J. Selimi’s ‘Climb Greater Heights’ Wins NYC Big Book Award in Leadership Category and Adds New Editorial Praise

Award-winning leadership playbook Climb Greater Heights receives global honours, including being named a NewInBooks pick and praised by Maincrest Media.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TJS Cognition & Global Thought Leadership and Timeless Wisdom Press announce that Award-winning author, speaker and transformational coach Tony Jeton Selimi's latest masterpiece, Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance has garnered new editorial praise and multiple international accolades, cementing its status as a go-to leadership and business accelerator roadmap for entrepreneurs, executives, and creators.

Written for entrepreneurs, executives and business owners navigating an increasingly uncertain and technology-driven economy, the book outlines a step-by-step framework intended to help readers address personal and professional challenges, strengthen leadership skills and pursue sustainable growth.

Recent recognition includes:

2025 NYC Big Book Award — Winner (Leadership)

Pinnacle Book Achievement Award

The BOOKISH Award

Literary Titan Book Award

BREW Readers' Choice Finalist

This week, Climb Greater Heights was:

Recommended by NewInBooks in its "New Business and Finance Books to Read" (September 9) list: https://www.newinbooks.com/new-business-and-finance-books-to-read-september-9/

Reviewed by Maincrest Media: https://reviews.maincrestmedia.com/climb-greater-heights-how-to-accelerate-your-business-growth-amplify-your-success-and-build-a-legacy-of-significance-by-tony-jeton-selimi/

Featured in an Author Interview (NewInBooks): https://www.newinbooks.com/interview-with-tony-jeton-selimi-author-of-climb-greater-heights/

"With over 582 million entrepreneurs worldwide and 137,000 startups launched daily, yet a staggering 90% failing within ten years, Climb Greater Heights emerges as a beacon for visionary leaders seeking not just survival, but legacy-driven success in a world where only 1 in 10 businesses endure. This book was built to be used—a practical operating system for business owners and decision-makers who want more than inspiration," said Tony J. Selimi, award-winning author of several bestsellers, transformational life strategist specialised in human behaviour, TEDx speaker, and filmmaker. "I'm grateful to global reviewers and readers who are using the frameworks to drive measurable growth, business resilience, and purpose-led leadership and impactful missions."

About the Book

Blending science, strategy, and the psychology of peak performance, Climb Greater Heights codifies Selimi's field-tested methodologies—such as the 12-Step Growth Accelerator Method—helping readers overcome business plateaus, sharpen focus, scale authentic influence, and architect legacy-driven outcomes. The book integrates mindset, business mechanics, and values-aligned leadership, strategy, and a step-by-step business growth plan into a single, executable playbook.

About the Author

Tony J. Selimi is a multi-award-winning author and global authority on human behaviour, leadership, and AI-enabled transformation. With just over 28,000 hours of coaching and training, he helps CEOs, entrepreneurs, and organisations convert complex challenges into catalysts for breakthrough performance—scaling seven- to nine-figure, impact-led growth. A former telecoms engineer turned transformational coach and AI thought leader, Tony fuses engineering rigour, neuroscience, and emotional intelligence with the art of leadership to deliver measurable results and legacy-driven success. A TEDx speaker and featured expert in the multi-award-winning documentary Living My Illusion, he is also the executive producer of The Truth About Reading and the author of international bestsellers including A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, A Path to Excellence, and Climb Greater Heights. His work has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, and he has spoken on prestigious stages, including the United Nations. Learn more—or request an exclusive signed copy—at https://tonyselimi.com

About Timeless Wisdom Press (a Division of TJS Cognition)

Timeless Wisdom Press publishes high-impact nonfiction and equips authors with end-to-end growth infrastructure: book coaching, AI-enabled author websites, lead-generation scorecards, author brand building, and media/speaker training—helping creators build sustainable businesses around their books.

Availability

Climb Greater Heights is available worldwide via major retailers, including Barnes and Noble, Balboa Press, Foyles, Waterstones, Amazon and leading bookshops in print, Kindle and audiobook. Signed copies are available for purchase from the author's website.

ISBN: 9798765261378 (softcover); 9798765261361 (hardcover); 9798765261354 (electronic)

Book Signing, Media, Speaking, Author Panels, and Consulting

Tony is available for keynotes, media interviews, and author panels on topics including: Business, AI, leadership, scaling from book-to-business, elite performance habits, and values-driven growth.

Climb Greater Heights by Tony J. Selimi emerges as a beacon for visionary leaders seeking not just survival, but legacy-driven success

About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

