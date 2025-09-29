International Food Waste Day - Upcycled Food Global Research Symposium

Upcycled Food Foundation Virtual Global Scientific Research Symposium

September 29 is the 6th International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste and Upcycled Food Foundation's next Global Scientific Research Virtual Symposium.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Upcycled Food Association (UFA) drives progress to stop global food loss and waste as an organization representing worldwide food leaders and businesses working across all parts of the supply chain. September 29 is a key moment for public awareness as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) marks the sixth International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW).

In June 2025, as part of Upcycled Food Month the Upcycled Food Foundation (UFF), UFA’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit, launched the world’s first Global Scientific Research Community with a first Virtual Symposium where 22 students and academic researchers from 10 countries presented 11 hours of the latest quantitative and qualitative upcycled food innovation findings.

September 29-30, 2025 kicks off UFF’s next Global Symposium II with the latest worldwide scientific research being shared by 20 speakers, scholars and students from Canada, China, Ecuador, Denmark, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Spain and from the US with a special spotlight session in collaboration with Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

“Upcycled food innovation is an important lever in our global quest to stop food waste, allowing companies to empower consumers to take action on climate with their everyday purchases," said Amanda Oenbring, CEO of the Upcycled Food Association. “Gathering worldwide scholars to share key research on scientific advancements and consumer insights furthers this progress.”

International companies of all sizes are growing the upcycled movement since UFA began in 2019. UFA members continue to chart a collaborative course for global food systems change. To learn more about Upcycled Food Association and Upcycled Food Foundation, register for the Symposium and explore resources, visit upcycledfood.org.

Associated images are available here. For interviews or more information, please contact Amanda Oenbring, CEO, Upcycled Food Association: marketing@upcycledfood.org

About the Upcycled Food Association (UFA) and Upcycled Food Foundation (UFF): UFA is a 501(c)(6) global membership-based trade association accelerating the upcycled food economy and unleashing innovation to stop food waste. By promoting industry collaboration, research, and education, UFA and UFF support worldwide leaders building a food system in which all food is elevated to its highest and best use. Learn more at upcycledfood.org.

