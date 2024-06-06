Upcycled Food Association Celebrates Upcycled Food Month in June with #ShopUP Deal Guide, Upcycling Webinar Series

Upcycled Food Month logo

As a targeted consumer education campaign, the Upcycled Food Association debuts Upcycled Food Month in June, showcasing the latest on upcycled food innovation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the United States alone, an estimated 30-40% of food surplus is generated across the food system, equating to 88.7 million tons of surplus food annually (ReFED Insights Engine, 2022). As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of this huge contributor to climate change, the Upcycled Food Association (UFA) is proud to support and elevate upcycled food brands and inspire member companies and individuals to be a part of the solution.

As part of a targeted consumer education campaign, the UFA is debuting UPCYCLED FOOD MONTH in June, which includes a ShopUP Deal Guide, showcasing brands including Act Bar, Bake Me Healthy, Blue Circle Foods, Fancypants Bakery, Harmless Harvest, Matriark Foods, Misfits Market, NØRSE CØDE, Trashy Chips, Uglies Kettle Chips, and Wheyward Spirit. These brands are committed to utilizing upcycled ingredients and processes to combat food waste and create delicious, creative products. The ShopUP Deal Guide provides discounts for consumers eager to support brands that prioritize sustainability and innovation.

As part of Upcycled Food Month, UFA presents a public webinar series showcasing the latest on upcycling and innovation. Visit upcycledfoodmonth.org to register and join:

- On June 24, UFA will address, “Upcycling Food Waste: What Does the Future Hold?” in a collaborative discussion with ReFED and Where Food Comes From.

- On June 27, the Upcycled Food Foundation’s 2023 Research Fellows will share their findings in a Lightning Symposium.

- On June 28, hear UFA’s origin story and member perspectives across pet products, CPG/beverage, research, ingredients, and technical innovation.

UFA will also mark Upcycled Day (June 24) and celebrate with UFA members RIND Snacks and The Foraging Fox at UFA member Specialty Food Association’s Summer Fancy Food Show. UFA’s CEO Amanda Oenbring will speak on SFA’s Big Ideas Stage June 25 on “Upcycling: Market Growth, Movement, and Future Trends.”

“June is an exciting moment to celebrate increased importance, awareness and adoption of upcycled food globally and the tremendous potential of continued innovation ahead,” says Oenbring.

What are Upcycled Foods? Upcycled foods use ingredients that otherwise would not have gone to human consumption, are procured and produced using verifiable supply chains, and have a positive impact on the environment. By incorporating upcycled ingredients, participating companies are not only reducing food waste but also contributing to the fight against climate change. Upcycling transforms overlooked and underutilized ingredients into valuable resources, mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and following the recommendation of the EPA’s updated Wasted Food Scale in the process.

With upcycled trends accelerating, in the last year the UFA saw membership growth globally and strong support of Upcycled Certified, now owned by Where Food Comes From, signaling that consumers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability and exciting innovation in their purchasing decisions. UFA members are leading the upcycled food movement and through initiatives such as Upcycled Food Month, public webinars and the #ShopUP Deal Guide, the Upcycled Food Association seeks to catalyze widespread adoption of upcycled products and inspire positive change across the food system.

To learn more about Upcycled Food Month, register for webinars and explore the #ShopUP Deal Guide, visit upcycledfoodmonth.org.

About the Upcycled Food Association: The Upcycled Food Association (UFA) is a membership based trade association dedicated to reducing food waste and accelerating the upcycled food economy. By promoting industry collaboration, innovation, and education, the UFA is building a food system in which all food is elevated to its highest and best use. UFA’s member businesses represent the future of sustainable food. Learn more at upcycledfood.org.

