Stop Food Waste - June is Upcycled Food Month

Upcycled Food Month logo

Shop Upcycled Brands and Learn More Through Webinars

Upcycling food is an inspiring and innovative way food companies and every eater can stop food waste and take action on climate” — Amanda Oenbring, UFA CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Upcycled Food Association (UFA), an organization that represents global food leaders and businesses working to stop food waste at all levels of the supply chain, is mobilizing to promote June as Upcycled Food Month.

Globally, 30-40% of food produced is lost or wasted, valued at nearly $1 trillion USD. In 2023 just in the United States, over 70M tons of food did not reach human consumption, says ReFED, an organization working across the food system to reduce food loss and waste.

“Upcycling food is an inspiring and innovative way food companies and every eater can stop food waste and take action on climate," said Amanda Oenbring, CEO of the Upcycled Food Association.

UFA members Planet FWD and Matriak Foods worked together on Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) measurement to find that each carton of Matriark upcycled sauce diverts 0.4 lbs of tomatoes from landfill and saves 50 gallons of water, with total diversion of over 84,000 lbs of vegetables reaching human nutrition across their product range in 2023.

Matriark Foods represents one of 100+ companies that have certified over 600 ingredients or products in 12 countries as Upcycled Certified, part of the family of standards administered by Where Food Comes From. Upcycled Certified continues to expand market presence with growth in pet products and snacks with certification also in use in cosmetics, and home and personal care. An updated version of the standard debuts June 1, 2025 and total waste diverted since launch is now 1.35M Tons annually, enough to fill over 270M grocery bags.

Global companies of all sizes are growing the upcycled movement since UFA began in 2019. In 2021, the inaugural year of certification, Del Monte Foods launched the industry's first canned vegetable products to be Upcycled Certified and this year expanded to certify all JOYBA Bubble Teas, now made with upcycled sweetened syrups, reclaiming 265 tons of syrup over the past year. NielsenIQ found upcycled and Upcycled Certified to be a “growth driver,” among the fastest growing U.S. product claims in recent measures and SPINS found U.S. Upcycled Certified product sales grew 42% in 2024.

Learn more throughout June - UFA is hosting a series of publicly available webinars:

• On June 4, UFA will join, “Upcycling Food Waste: Trends and Predictions” for a collaborative discussion with ReFED, Where Food Comes From, and Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks.

• On June 10-11, the Upcycled Food Foundation (UFF), UFA’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit, launches the world’s first Global Scientific Research Community with a Virtual Symposium on the latest upcycled food innovation research findings.

• On June 12, UFA members - Del Monte, Planet FWD and Matriark Foods - discuss how good sustainability data can be a brand's upcycled differentiator.

• On June 17, UFA, RTI Innovation Advisors and food systems will to frame the importance of global environmental, social and economic impacts of stopping food waste and how upcycled food is a key solution.

UFA will also mark Upcycled Day (June 24) with UFA leaders attending ReFED’s annual Food Waste Solutions Summit in Seattle, WA, celebrating the reintroduction of the NO TIME TO Waste Act in bipartisan U.S. federal legislation which points to UFA’s definition of upcycled food.

UFA members continue to chart a collaborative course for global food systems change, whether founding members like Misfits Market featuring member The Spare Food Co.’s blended beef burger, new members joining the movement like Ajinomoto and ICL Food Specialties, to startup members like Waste - a canned vodka soda made with agricultural surplus - by the founder of acclaimed San Francisco cocktail spot Bar Agricole, Thad Vogler, and star British designer, Simon Waterfall, launching this month.

To learn more about Upcycled Food Month, register for webinars and explore resources, visit upcycledfoodmonth.org.

Associated images available here. For interviews or more information, please contact Amanda Oenbring, CEO, Upcycled Food Association: marketing@upcycledfood.org

About the Upcycled Food Association (UFA) and Upcycled Food Foundation (UFF): UFA is a 501(c)(6) global membership-based trade association accelerating the upcycled food economy and unleashing innovation to stop food waste. By promoting industry collaboration, research, and education, UFA and UFF support worldwide leaders building a food system in which all food is elevated to its highest and best use. Learn more at upcycledfood.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.