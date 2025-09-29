Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule Sept. 29 – Oct. 3, 2025

Sept. 29 – Oct. 3, 2025

Monday, Sept. 29

9:00 a.m. Supreme Court interviews

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Transportation Executive Director Carlos Braceras

Location: Virtual

12:00 p.m. Meet with new cabinet members

Location: Governor’s Mansion

1:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Division of Technology Services

Location: Governor’s Mansion

Tuesday, Sept. 30

9:00 a.m. Meet with senior staff

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

9:40 a.m. Supreme Court interviews

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Meet with Larry H. Miller Company Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Amanda Covington

Location: Virtual

1:30 p.m. Meet with Rep. Jason Thompson

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:40 p.m. Update with Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice Executive Director Tom Ross

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:40 p.m. Speak on Turning Point USA panel

Location: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan

Wednesday, Oct. 1

9:30 a.m. Meet with economic development leadership

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Speak at the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation Philanthropy Day

Location: Montage Deer Valley, Park City

1:30 p.m. New Zealand & Australia trade mission briefing with GOEO & trade delegation

Location: Utah State Capitol

2:40 p.m. Meeting with Union Pacific leadership

Location: Virtual

3:10 p.m. Meet with new cabinet and staff members

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meet with State Auditor Tina Cannon

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Oct. 2

9:45 a.m. Speak at Payson Economic Development Golf and Greet

Location: Gladstan Golf Course, Payson

4:30 p.m. Meet with Utah’s Congressional Delegation

Location: The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove

Friday, Oct. 3

9:00 a.m. Speak at State Homelessness Conference

Location: Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy

10:15 a.m. Meet with Patrick Manning, Managing Partner at Black Desert and Reef Capital Partners

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Colorado River Basin discussion with Gov. Jared Polis and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Location: Virtual

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Sept. 29 – Oct. 3, 2025

Monday, Sept. 29

9:00 a.m. Supreme Court interviews

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Meeting with John Barrand, Director of Utah Division of Human Resource Management

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Meet with new cabinet members

Location: Governor’s Mansion

2:30 p.m. Speak with Ensign Peak Advisors Women’s Leaders

Location: World Trade Center Utah, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Sept. 30

9:40 a.m. Supreme Court interviews

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:20 p.m. Lunch with Governor Cox

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meeting with Redge Johnson, Director Public Lands Policy and Coordinating Office

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Oct. 1

10:00 a.m. Cache School District Literacy Visit

Location: Mountainside Elementary School, Mendon, Utah

12:00 p.m. Speak at Northern Utah Manufacturing Excellence Conference

Location: Cache County Event Center, Logan

3:10 p.m. Official photo session with new staff

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

5:00 p.m. Speak at the Women in Modern Leadership event

Location: Brigham Young University, Provo

Thursday, Oct. 2

4:30 p.m. Meeting with Utah’s Congressional Delegation

Location: The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove

Friday, Oct. 3

10:00 a.m. Nursing Simulation Lab Tour

Location: Western Governors University, Salt Lake City

1:00 p.m. Meet with Ute Tribal leaders

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol