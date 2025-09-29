Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule Sept. 29 – Oct. 3, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Sept. 29
9:00 a.m. Supreme Court interviews
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:15 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Transportation Executive Director Carlos Braceras
Location: Virtual
12:00 p.m. Meet with new cabinet members
Location: Governor’s Mansion
1:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Division of Technology Services
Location: Governor’s Mansion
Tuesday, Sept. 30
9:00 a.m. Meet with senior staff
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
9:40 a.m. Supreme Court interviews
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Meet with Larry H. Miller Company Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Amanda Covington
Location: Virtual
1:30 p.m. Meet with Rep. Jason Thompson
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:40 p.m. Update with Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice Executive Director Tom Ross
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:40 p.m. Speak on Turning Point USA panel
Location: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan
Wednesday, Oct. 1
9:30 a.m. Meet with economic development leadership
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
11:15 a.m. Speak at the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation Philanthropy Day
Location: Montage Deer Valley, Park City
1:30 p.m. New Zealand & Australia trade mission briefing with GOEO & trade delegation
Location: Utah State Capitol
2:40 p.m. Meeting with Union Pacific leadership
Location: Virtual
3:10 p.m. Meet with new cabinet and staff members
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meet with State Auditor Tina Cannon
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, Oct. 2
9:45 a.m. Speak at Payson Economic Development Golf and Greet
Location: Gladstan Golf Course, Payson
4:30 p.m. Meet with Utah’s Congressional Delegation
Location: The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove
Friday, Oct. 3
9:00 a.m. Speak at State Homelessness Conference
Location: Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy
10:15 a.m. Meet with Patrick Manning, Managing Partner at Black Desert and Reef Capital Partners
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Colorado River Basin discussion with Gov. Jared Polis and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
Location: Virtual
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Sept. 29 – Oct. 3, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Sept. 29
9:00 a.m. Supreme Court interviews
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:15 a.m. Meeting with John Barrand, Director of Utah Division of Human Resource Management
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Meet with new cabinet members
Location: Governor’s Mansion
2:30 p.m. Speak with Ensign Peak Advisors Women’s Leaders
Location: World Trade Center Utah, Salt Lake City
Tuesday, Sept. 30
9:40 a.m. Supreme Court interviews
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:20 p.m. Lunch with Governor Cox
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Meeting with Redge Johnson, Director Public Lands Policy and Coordinating Office
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Oct. 1
10:00 a.m. Cache School District Literacy Visit
Location: Mountainside Elementary School, Mendon, Utah
12:00 p.m. Speak at Northern Utah Manufacturing Excellence Conference
Location: Cache County Event Center, Logan
3:10 p.m. Official photo session with new staff
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
5:00 p.m. Speak at the Women in Modern Leadership event
Location: Brigham Young University, Provo
Thursday, Oct. 2
4:30 p.m. Meeting with Utah’s Congressional Delegation
Location: The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove
Friday, Oct. 3
10:00 a.m. Nursing Simulation Lab Tour
Location: Western Governors University, Salt Lake City
1:00 p.m. Meet with Ute Tribal leaders
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol
