PRESS RELEASE: Gov. Cox convenes literacy and reading symposium in Ogden

OGDEN, UT (Jan. 6, 2026) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox, First Lady Abby Cox, and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson convened state and national leaders Tuesday in Ogden for a Literacy and Reading Symposium focused on practical ways to strengthen literacy and get more kids and adults reading.

The symposium brought together educators, community partners, and policymakers for candid conversations about early literacy, the role of families and policy tools that can help more students build strong reading skills. Kirsten Baesler, Assistant Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education at the U.S. Department of Education, joined the discussion, along with journalist and author Carlos Lozada.

“Literacy is foundational to opportunity, independence, and a functioning society,” Gov. Cox said. “We can’t be satisfied with comparisons that set the bar too low. Our kids deserve high expectations and the support to meet them. This legislative session, we’re choosing literacy, and we’re choosing our children.”

The following recommendations are included in the Governor’s FY27 budget recommendations:

$80 million for paraeducator initiatives . Paraprofessionals play a vital role in developing students’ foundational skills and enhancing classroom learning. The governor recommends $80 million in paraeducator grant programs to help every learner succeed. This includes $60 million for targeted behavioral interventions in K-3 classrooms and $20 million for reading support in elementary schools that have not met the statewide proficiency benchmark of 70 percent of third graders reading at grade level.

$500,000 for a literacy campaign. The budget proposal includes $500,000 to partner with the community in further strengthening reading skills and laying the groundwork for lifelong learning and academic success.

Discussions at the symposium centered on what current data shows, what is working in classrooms, and where Utah can do more. Leaders emphasized that strong literacy skills are foundational to lifelong opportunity and civic participation, and that the state should aim higher than national averages.

In 2025, 50.3% of Utah third graders met grade-level reading expectations, meaning roughly half were not yet on grade level and were at risk of missing early literacy goals. In grades 1–3, about one in three students finished the year below benchmark.

During the event, leaders discussed priorities for the 2026 General Session, including building on Utah’s early literacy work, strengthening individualized reading plans for struggling students, addressing chronic absenteeism, and supporting classrooms with targeted interventions and paraeducator support.

First Lady Abby Cox emphasized the need for sustained attention beyond a single event. “This work starts at home, continues in our schools, and should be reflected in the choices we make as a state,” she said. “The goal is simple: help more Utah kids love reading and become confident readers.”

Lieutenant Governor Henderson underscored Utah’s commitment to pairing high expectations with practical support for educators and families, and emphasized the value of continued collaboration across schools, communities, and the Utah Legislature.

Gov. Cox also announced he had asked each cabinet member to stand up a literacy-focused effort within their agency, both internally with employees and externally with partners and communities, to reinforce reading as a statewide priority.

Photos from the symposium can be found here.