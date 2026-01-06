Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox and state leaders host a press conference on keeping student phones out of schools

Contact:

Robert Carroll
Office of the Governor
(801) 243-2290, [email protected] 

What:

Governor Spencer J. Cox will join state leaders and education advocates at a press conference to introduce new legislation that would keep student cell phones out of schools.

When:

Wednesday, January 7, 2026
11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where:

Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Who: 

Governor Spencer J. Cox
Sen. Lincoln Fillmore
Avery Gonzales, student from Cache County
Emily Bell McCormick, The Policy Project

