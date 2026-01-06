MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox and state leaders host a press conference on keeping student phones out of schools

Contact:

Robert Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, [email protected]

What:

Governor Spencer J. Cox will join state leaders and education advocates at a press conference to introduce new legislation that would keep student cell phones out of schools.

When:

Wednesday, January 7, 2026

11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



Where:

Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Who:

Governor Spencer J. Cox

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore

Avery Gonzales, student from Cache County

Emily Bell McCormick, The Policy Project