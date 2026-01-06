MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox and state leaders host a press conference on keeping student phones out of schools
Contact:
Robert Carroll
Office of the Governor
(801) 243-2290, [email protected]
What:
Governor Spencer J. Cox will join state leaders and education advocates at a press conference to introduce new legislation that would keep student cell phones out of schools.
When:
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Where:
Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Who:
Governor Spencer J. Cox
Sen. Lincoln Fillmore
Avery Gonzales, student from Cache County
Emily Bell McCormick, The Policy Project
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.