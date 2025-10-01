Dolce & Salato Fest Brings the Best of Italy’s Culinary Heritage to NYC

The highly curated B2B event is aimed at quality food and beverage professionals and represents an excellent platform for everything “Made in Italy” in the U.S.

Behind every major brand was once an entrepreneur with a dream, and each of the D&SF exhibitors share our high standards of professionalism and dependable customer service.” — Sabrina Mancin, D&SF Founder and Vice President of Bravo North America

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Held in honor of National Italian American Heritage Month, the Dolce & Salato Fest is open to the public and professionals alike. The highly anticipated annual event offers both attendees and exhibitors a powerful platform to connect with prominent chefs, restaurateurs, pastry professionals, buyers, and decision-makers across the foodservice industry. Whether you’re an Italian food lover, industry professional, or looking to learn the latest about the Italian culinary scene in NYC, the D&SF is the place to be. For the past three years it has combined New York’s top Italian chefs, pastry chefs, pizzaioli, baristas, gelato makers, and sommeliers with cutting edge technology and state of the art equipment.Held on October 29th, 2025, the Dolce & Salato Fest offers ticket holders the opportunity to witness New York’s most celebrated Italian chefs and restaurateurs in action during day long demos. We take pride in introducing you to the heart and soul of our event – the small brands and budding entrepreneurs who bring cherished family legacies to life in the intricate details of their creations. Their stories narrate the fusion of tradition and aspiration as they apply age-old recipes and cherished heritage to craft exceptional products right here in the United States.The Dolce & Salato Fest celebrates Italy's culinary treasures – pizza, pasta, panettone, and gelato all under one roof. Whether you're starting a shop or enhancing your offerings, we've got you covered. Explore a realm where you'll discover every solution your shop needs – from state-of-the-art equipment to meticulous design, consulting services, and access to seasoned experts. This is a space where questions meet answers.Dolce & Salato Fest Culinary Stage performances will be led by our Master of Ceremonies, Award-Winning Chef/Author of 22 books and Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy, Dame Amy Riolo. Our star-studded lineup of culinary demonstrators includes Chef Ciro Iovine of Song e Napule, Chef Massimo Laveglia of L’Industrie, Chef Roberto Caporuscio of Keste Pizza, Chef Raffaele Solinas of Osteria Brooklyn, Chef Bilena Settepani of Settepani Bakery, and Chef Salvo Lo Castro of Casa Salvo NYC and Casasalvo Restaurant just to name a few. Attendees will have the chance to meet and learn from Sabrina Mancin, the creative force behind Dolce & Salato Fest. Stay tuned for the unveiling of our demo schedule.Marco Cattaneo, Dolce & Salato Fest’s Co-Founder/Organizer and National Sales & Project Manager for Modalita, states that The D& SF has become “a valuable network where chefs and entrepreneurs can exchange ideas, know-how, and forge partnerships.” Gianluca Rivizzigno, Head of Modalita, states “Most importantly, we want to help fellow visionaries who share our Italian roots achieve commercial success by showcasing Italy's culinary excellence to the world."Created to specifically meet the needs of culinary experts and vendors alike, D&SF offers a targeted audience comprising of professionals seeking solutions to enhance their ventures and aspiring entrepreneurs looking to enter our industry. Your participation presents an exceptional opportunity to connect with a receptive community that appreciates your offerings and shares your commitment. As an Exhibitor, you will receive an invitation code to share with your VIP guests. This code will allow them to register and attend the event for free, a special thank-you from us to your most valued clients, collaborators, or prospects.To purchase tickets or for information on attending or exhibiting, please visit: www.dolceandsalatofest.com . To schedule media interviews, members of the press may contact: amy@amyriolo.com.

Dolce and Salato Fest 2024 Recap

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.