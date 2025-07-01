Divino Ristorante-Enoteca Welcomes Award-Winning Chef Amy Riolo as Brand Ambassador

Chef Amy Riolo

In honor of Culinary Arts Month, Best Selling Author Amy Riolo and DC’s new dining destination, Divino, team up to offer welcoming Italian culinary experiences.

I’m happy to partner with Chef Amy Riolo because she shares the same culinary philosophy and promotes quality Italian ingredients, traditions, and hospitality.” — Luca Giovannini, Owner, Divino

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently opened in November 2024, Divino has quickly become known for offering a “Beyond the Ordinary” Italian dining experience. Under the direction of Italian native and hospitality industry veteran, owner Luca Giovannini, the Glover Park restaurant and wine bar offers an exceptional dining opportunity with a friendly, neighborhood vibe at an affordable price.At Divino you’ll savor bountiful brunch dishes that combine the best of Italy and the United States. Enjoy dishes like classic American pancakes enriched with Italian ricotta and mascarpone to Frittatas and Heirloom Tomato and Burrata Salad from 7 AM -2 PM daily. Their mouthwatering menu options will please everyone’s palate! Burger enthusiasts will enjoy their Italian-spin on the burger, made with Barolo-wine braised short ribs, a black angus patty, taleggio cheese, and truffle fries.Mr. Giovannini says that he created Divino to mirror the welcoming, homestyle flavors and sense of hospitality of his childhood in Italy. Divino works diligently to keep prices down because they believe that quality should be available to everyone. By working with small producers and wine makers, they’re able to offer niche products in addition to established brands.Divino’s distinctive cocktail list allows you to accompany your meal in style! Enjoy all your favorites (and some you may not know about yet) at their Italian-style Happy Hour from 4-6 PM daily or enjoy a seat at their large outdoor bar from 2-10 PM daily. Divino is also proud to offer live music in true Italian style, every Tuesday from 6 to 9 PM. In addition, they continuously host community Italian wine and food festivals in their spacious outdoor dining area.Pan seared scallops, fresh branzino fillets, house-made ravioli, and artisan-made pasta dishes reign supreme on Divino’s dinner menu. Grilled steaks, salads, and sides are all seasoned to perfection. Enjoy Prix Fixe three courses for $45 daily from 5-6:30 PM. Divino also works closely with DC’s best wine importers to carefully craft one-of-a-kind wine menus, offering guests the best of Italy in a glass!“I’m proud to announce my partnership with Divino”, says Chef Amy Riolo . “We share the same passion not only for authentic Italian cuisine, but also for the importance of community building. Here owner Luca Giovannini, Chef Maria Chacon, and their team go far above and beyond what is expected to provide patrons with the best dining experience possible.” Chef Riolo is particularly pleased with the delicious and nutritious, Mediterranean-diet friendly menu options such as the Trofie Pasta al Pesto made from nutrient dense broccoli and almonds, her signature Maccheroni Pugliesi with Sundried Red Pesto and Burrata dish, as well as all the flavorful seafood and vegetable options that the menu offers.Together, Chef Riolo and the team at Divino look forward to creating additional culinary/cultural events as well as offering both private and open to the public wine dinners, cooking classes, catering services, and educational culinary experiences. Chef Riolo’s line of award-winning artisan Italian culinary products will be available for purchase at Divino as well.About Amy Riolo:Award-winning Chef/TV Personality Dame Amy Riolo isn’t just an award-winning chef; she’s a culinary virtuoso. The best-selling author of 21 books, television host, and Mediterranean lifestyle ambassador was named Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy by the President of the Italian Republic. From her ancestral homeland of Calabria, Italy to kitchens around the world, she’s been hailed as “The Ambassador of Italian Cuisine in the US” by The Italian International Agency for Foreign Press and called the “favorite ambassador of Italian cuisine in the US” by the Embassy of Italy in Washington, DC.For more information visit www.divinodc.com and www.amyriolo.com To schedule media interviews, presentations, or events, please contact: luca@divinodc.com.

