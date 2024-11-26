Dr. Simon Poole and Chef Amy Riolo Release Olive Oil for Dummies

Olive Oil For Dummies Cover

In honor of World Olive Tree Day, November 26, the renowned authors and olive oil experts are proud to announce the definitive guide on everything olive oil.

Olive Oil for Dummies by Simon Poole and Amy Riolo, offers a comprehensive guide to olive oil, covering grades, health benefits, and usage.” — Daniel Dawson, Olive Oil Times

WASHINGTON, MD, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olive Oil For Dummies , released this month, celebrates the history, flavor, and health benefits of olive oil. Increasingly popular with influencers, celebrities, and medical experts alike, olive oil sales continue to surge globally. Olive Oil For Dummies illustrates the science, heritage, and millennia of tradition that makes olive oil consumption a trend worthy of attention. The spotlight is on olive oil like never before. In response to this growing passion, Olive Oil for Dummies emerges as the definitive guide for everyone from seasoned chefs to curious beginners, offering fresh insights, debunking common myths and unlocking the secrets of one of the world’s most celebrated foods.With a surge of global media attention highlighting olive oil's benefits—from enhanced heart health and reduced inflammation to its unrivalled flavor profile—Olive Oil for Dummies answers the call of both science and tradition. As the Mediterranean Diet gains ground as the leading lifestyle choice, Olive Oil for Dummies positions itself as the must-have guide for navigating this ancient yet vibrant ingredient; it’s an invitation to connect with the heart of the Mediterranean and share the story of olive oil with audiences hungry for knowledge and inspiration.Award-winning chef Amy Riolo and internationally renowned Doctor Simon Poole each spent more than ten years researching extra-virgin olive oil before penning this indispensable guide. Olive Oil For Dummies provides new research on polyphenols – the antioxidants in olive oil, which shows how good quality EVOO can impact your health along with easy-to-follow, delicious recipes for incorporating one of the world’s most healthful ingredients at each meal.Olive Oil For Dummies is an excellent choice for foodies, olive oil lovers, travelers, home chefs, and anyone looking to learn the health benefits of olive oil. Complete with recently discovered health benefits, fascinating history and lore, and mouthwatering recipes, this is the essential guide to the green stuff. Olive Oil For Dummies is full of things you might not know about how to taste, buy, store, and use this incredible—and incredibly popular oil. You’ll learn to tell real olive oil from counterfeit, and how to determine the quality of any bottle, with this trustworthy Dummies guide. Look no further for clear, concise, and accurate information on all things olive oil.• Discover the history and health benefits of olive oil• Learn to avoid fraudulent olive oil and test your oil to ensure quality• Store olive oil properly and maintain all its flavor and nutrients as you cook• Try authentic, mouthwatering recipes rich in—you guessed it—olive oilOlive Oil For Dummies is the 4th book that Dr. Simon Poole and Chef Amy Riolo have co-authored. To celebrate its release, the first 100 purchasers (US only) of the book on www.amyriolo.com will have their name entered into a drawing to you receive a free bottle of Amy Riolo Selections Olive Oil (a $32.50 value). In addition, everyone who purchase the book on the website will receive a $10 coupon off a future purchase. Each of Chef Amy Riolo and Dr. Simon Poole’s books can also be found on Amazon.com, and at major book retailers worldwide.About Dr. Simon Poole and Chef Amy RioloDr. Simon Poole MBBS DRCOG FBMA MIANE is a physician with more than 30 years’ experience of practice in primary care and an author specializing in Mediterranean diet and nutrition based in Cambridge, England. Best-selling author of 19 books, Dame Amy Riolo is also an award-winning chef, television host, and Mediterranean lifestyle ambassador. Together, Dr. Simon Poole and Chef Amy Riolo share a common passion to promote the world’s #1 diet to help people achieve optimal health. As olive oil and diabetes experts and authors of the #1 best -selling diabetes book (The Mediterranean Diabetes Cookbook) with American Diabetes Association as well as the #1 new release in category (Diabetes For Dummies 6th edition) and many other books, the culinary medicine duo teach how healthful lifestyle components can powerfully and positively influence well-being by preventing and transforming illness.For more information on Dr. Simon Poole, please visit www.drsimonpoole.com , Amy Riolo, please visit amyriolo.com or to schedule media interviews, presentations, or events with Amy and Simon, please contact: tboggier@wiley.com.

