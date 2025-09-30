SCCG Announces Partnership with Cafrino Gaming to Distribute White Label Poker Platform Worldwide

SCCG Announces Partnership with Cafrino

Together, the companies will expand the distribution of Cafrino’s proprietary iGaming Poker Technology Platform to online casinos worldwide.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in iGaming advisory and business development with more than 33 years of experience in the gaming industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Cafrino Gaming, a U.S.-based iGaming developer and publisher. Together, the companies will expand the distribution of Cafrino’s proprietary iGaming Poker Technology Platform to online casinos worldwide.

With a proven track record of supporting over 2 million players, Cafrino’s poker technology has powered some of the most recognizable names in gaming and entertainment, including WWE, Hustler Casino, South Point Casino, and CardPlayer Poker. Designed to be both brand- and currency-agnostic, the Cafrino platform is built to serve operators across every category of online gaming, from Social Gaming and Free-to-Play models to Crypto Casinos and Real Money Gaming.

The partnership leverages SCCG’s expansive global ecosystem—encompassing tribal casinos, commercial operators, technology innovators, and investors worldwide—along with its decades of experience guiding companies through licensing, compliance, and growth strategy. By integrating Cafrino’s platform into its managed services offerings, SCCG will provide strategic business development, operator introductions, and sponsorship referral services to ensure Cafrino achieves broad adoption across both U.S. and international markets.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, commented:

“Poker has always been one of the most powerful engagement drivers in gaming, and Cafrino has developed a platform that makes it more accessible, flexible, and scalable than ever before. Their success with major brands demonstrates both the quality and versatility of their solution. By integrating Cafrino’s technology into our managed services offerings and leveraging our 33+ years of global gaming experience, SCCG is uniquely positioned to accelerate their growth and deliver transformative value to operators across the world.”

About Cafrino Gaming

Cafrino Gaming is a U.S.-based iGaming developer and publisher dedicated to delivering next-generation online poker technology to operators worldwide. With a player base exceeding 2 million, Cafrino has powered gaming platforms for top-tier partners such as WWE, South Point Casino, Hustler Casino, and CardPlayer Poker. Its robust poker technology can be delivered via API integration or fully branded whitelabel solutions, offering flexibility across Social Gaming, Free-to-Play, Crypto, and Real Money Gaming environments. https://cafrinogaming.com/

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering iGaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com/

