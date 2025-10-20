Osteopathic physician located in Spokane County suspended due to being unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety

For immediate release: October 20, 2025 (25-127)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery suspended the license of Spokane County osteopathic physician and surgeon Mark Hart (OP00001655) pending further legal action.

Charges allege that Hart failed to complete a substance use disorder treatment program as required to maintain his credential following a conviction for driving under the influence in 2023. The suspension prohibits Hart from practicing as an osteopathic physician and surgeon in Washington to protect patient safety and public health. Hart has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

Legal documents related to this case are posted online and can be found via the Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website. Copies can also be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health and the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery protect and promote public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

