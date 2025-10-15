The credentials of a King County counselor have been suspended due to charges of second-degree rape

For immediate release: October 15, 2025 (25-125)

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended King County mental health counselor and agency affiliated counselor Christopher Salim Duchene’s credentials (MC61362715, CG61260634) pending further legal action.

Charges allege that Duchene sexually assaulted two acquaintances and was subsequently charged with indecent liberties and second-degree rape in King County Superior Court. The suspension prohibits Duchene from practicing as a mental health counselor or agency affiliated counselor in Washington to protect patient safety and public health. Duchene has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

Legal documents related to this case are posted online and can be found via the Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website. Copies can also be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

