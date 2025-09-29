Mayor James Mueller to Kick Off Oktoberfest at the Indiana Dinosaur Museum

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA 46628, IN, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayor James Mueller will tap the first official beer at Oktoberfest on Friday, October 3, 2025. Guests are invited to raise a glass with “Burgermeister Mueller” as we kick off a weekend of fun. This event is open to all ages, free to attend, and open to the public.Oktoberfest marks the first of the Indiana Dinosaur Museum’s 4 Wicked Weekends this October. From October 3–5, visitors can enjoy authentic German food and beer, live music from Die Musikmeisters, stein-holding contests and family-friendly activities including hayrides to the pumpkin patch, face painting and even the chance to learn a little German.“Oktoberfest is a cherished tradition, and I am thrilled to see our community come together once again to celebrate,” said Mayor Mueller. “This event welcomes people of all ages to enjoy great food, music, and culture.”The Indiana Dinosaur Museum is located 7102 Lincolnway West, South Bend, IN 46628. The museum is located next to The South Bend Chocolate Company on the Continental Divide Park. For event information follow us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/share/1LjpgdF2ar/

