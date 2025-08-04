Governor Braun to tour Indiana Dinosaur Museum Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will tour the Indiana Dinosaur (IDM) on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA 46628, IN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indiana Governor Mike Braun will tour the Indiana Dinosaur (IDM) on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The newly elected head of the State wants to see first-hand the IDM’s amazing collection and displays.The Indiana Dinosaur Museum just celebrated its first anniversary and has gotten over 91,000 visitors in its first year-making it one of South Bend’s largest attractions.South Bend Mayor James Mueller will be here to tour with Governor Braun – both will be ready to answer questions about the Continental Divide Trail that will connect the IDM with the Four Winds Casino and then farther south to Potato Creek State Park. This trail initiative wants to protect the environment, improve the local quality of life and create a new tourist attraction for South Bend.The Indiana Dinosaur Museum opened in 2024. The museum is located at 7102 Lincolnway West, South Bend, Indiana 46628. We can be reached at 574-233-2577. The museum houses one of the nation’s largest collections of dinosaur fossils. www.indianadinosaurmuseum.org

