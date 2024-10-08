Indiana Dinosaur Museum Opens with a Roar: South Bend Celebrates Project Completion

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indiana Dinosaur Museum is thrilled to announce its opening success, marking a major milestone for the City of South Bend. After months of anticipation, the museum has completed its final projects, and in recognition of this achievement, the City of South Bend has agreed to forgive the museum’s grant. We want to invite you to celebrate with us at 1:00pm Wednesday, October 9th, 2024, at the Indiana Dinosaur Museum.“Completing our projects on time and in line with the city’s expectations is a proud moment for us, and we are deeply grateful to the City of South Bend for supporting us with the grant forgiveness,” shared Mark Tarner, founder of the Indiana Dinosaur Museum.Want to know how many visitors the museum has attracted?We’re only unveiling the numbers at this event.“The opening of the Indiana Dinosaur Museum in South Bend has been a tremendous success for Northern Indiana and the state as a whole,” said David Holt, IDDC Chief of Staff and COO. “It is exciting to see such a unique attraction putting Indiana on the map as a premier tourist destination for families.”Mayor James Mueller congratulated the museum team, saying, “The Indiana Dinosaur Museum is an incredible new attraction that will bring education and excitement to our residents and visitors alike. We’re proud to have supported this project and are thrilled to see its success.”Come learn more about the Indiana Dinosaur Museum success and future expansion.##Contact:Mayor James Mueller, 574-235-5853David Holt, State Director of Tourism, 317-939-7561Jeff Jarnacki, President of Visit South Bend/Mishawaka, 317-989-7561Mark Tarner, President, Indiana Dinosaur Museum, 574-993-0156

