CadRemit Launches A Reward System For Users Making Cross-Border Transfers To Nigeria

The new CMT Points system rewards users for monthly transfers to Nigeria, adding more value to your transaction.

CANADA, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CadRemit, the cross-border platform for international money transfers between North America, Europe, and Nigeria, has launched a new loyalty rewards program to appreciate its users. The reward program, called CMT Points, allows users to earn points every time they send money to Nigeria through the CadRemit app from Canada, the USA, or Europe. These points can be converted into any of their supported currencies and used for future transfers.

“Our customers rely on CadRemit to send money back home, often regularly,” said a spokesperson for CadRemit. “We wanted to say thank you by making every transfer feel rewarding. With CMT Points, our users can earn value for their transactions.”

How The Reward System Works

Each qualifying transfer made within a calendar month earns you CMT Points, which are credited to your CMT wallet. These points increase with the volume of transfers made that month. Once earned, CMT Points can be converted into any of CadRemit’s supported currencies, including Naira, USD, CAD, and Euro.

The CMT points you earn can be used in the next month. However, your transactions only count for the month they’re made in, and in a new month, you’ll need to make new transfers to earn more points. This structure ensures that active users are consistently rewarded for regular engagement.

Furthermore, there are no additional steps required to join the reward program. All you’ll have to do is send money to Nigeria using CadRemit as usual, and CMT Points will be applied automatically based on the volume and frequency of qualifying transfers.

CadRemit users earn CMT Points through eligible cross-border transfers. The more you send to Nigeria in a calendar month, the more CMT you earn. It starts from 250 CMT for NGN 500,000 up to 22,000 CMT for NGN 20,000,000. Also, these points accumulate in your CMT Wallet and determine your user tier. You have Bronze (<1000 CMT), Silver (10,000 CMT), Gold (30,000 CMT), and Boss (50,000 CMT).

To earn rewards:

- Transactions must be completed and legitimate.

- Each user can only have one verified account.

- CadRemit may audit your activity at any time to ensure fairness.

CMT Points have no monetary value outside the app. Moreover, it can only be redeemed through approved in-app channels, and it will expire after 180 days. CadRemit may change or suspend the reward programme, redemption options, or earning thresholds at any time without notice.

Safe, Regulated, And User-Focused

CadRemit is committed to providing secure and regulated financial services. The platform is fully authorised by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). It operates under the registration number M23483684. With thousands of users across key diaspora regions, CadRemit continues to expand its feature set to serve real-world remittance needs.

This new reward system builds on the company’s existing solutions, including instant USD transfers through Push-To-Card, virtual USD and Euro accounts, and tuition payments to over 50 Canadian institutions.



About CadRemit

CadRemit is a global remittance platform built for fast, secure, and cost-effective money transfers across Canada, the US, Europe, and Nigeria. With support for multiple currencies and payment methods, including SEPA, Interac®, ACH, and Push-To-Card, CadRemit allows users to make international transactions. The platform is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.