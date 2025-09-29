Derby Barracks / DUI / Negligent Operation / LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:25A5005291

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09/28/2025 @ 1708 hours

STREET: VT Route 100

TOWN: Westfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Buck Hill Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence, Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Cheney Jr

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Bumper and Front Windshield

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

VICTIM: Ethan Bathalon

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/29/2025 at approximately 1708 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in the Town of Westfield. Troopers responded to the crash with the assistance of Troy Fire Department and Newport Ambulance Service. The operator was identified as Michael Cheney Jr. of Lowell, VT. Cheney was transported to North Country Hospital for injuries he sustained during the crash.

Investigations revealed prior to crashing, Cheney also went off the road and caused damage to the property of Ethan Bathalon of Westfield and left the scene of the crash.

Investigations led Troopers to believe Cheney was under the influence of narcotics and alcohol at the time of the crash. After subsequent investigations Cheney was placed under arrest for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and processed at North Country Hospital where he was later released on a citation for Orleans County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/06/2026 @ 0830 AM

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.