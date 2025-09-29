Derby Barracks / DUI / Negligent Operation / LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:25A5005291
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/28/2025 @ 1708 hours
STREET: VT Route 100
TOWN: Westfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Buck Hill Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence, Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael Cheney Jr
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Bumper and Front Windshield
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
VICTIM: Ethan Bathalon
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/29/2025 at approximately 1708 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in the Town of Westfield. Troopers responded to the crash with the assistance of Troy Fire Department and Newport Ambulance Service. The operator was identified as Michael Cheney Jr. of Lowell, VT. Cheney was transported to North Country Hospital for injuries he sustained during the crash.
Investigations revealed prior to crashing, Cheney also went off the road and caused damage to the property of Ethan Bathalon of Westfield and left the scene of the crash.
Investigations led Troopers to believe Cheney was under the influence of narcotics and alcohol at the time of the crash. After subsequent investigations Cheney was placed under arrest for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and processed at North Country Hospital where he was later released on a citation for Orleans County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/06/2026 @ 0830 AM
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
