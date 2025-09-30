Ocean House Announces New Holiday Experiences for Christmas and New Year’s Eve

Ocean House at Christmas Holidays at Ocean House Wintery Ocean House Guest Room during the Holidays at Ocean House Ocean House

WATCH HILL, RI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean House, a Forbes 15-Star, Five-Star Hotel, Five-Star Spa and Five-Star Restaurant, Relais and Châteaux, grand resort overlooking a private, white sand beach of the Atlantic Ocean in Watch Hill, R.I., announces two extraordinary new packages designed for families and friends seeking once-in-a-lifetime celebration for holiday travel. From a magical Christmas in the Morgan Suite to an extravagant New Year’s Eve at Intercrest Cottage, these curated experiences combine Ocean House’s renowned service with imaginative touches and unparalleled indulgence.The Magical Christmas in the Morgan Suite transforms one of Ocean House’s most iconic accommodations into a private holiday wonderland. Guests are welcomed with a beautifully decorated suite, complete with a glittering tree, stockings, and seasonal décor. Highlights include private in-suite performances, an intimate chef-prepared dinner with curated wine pairings, nightly carolers, a visit from Santa, and even a cookie-decorating workshop for the family. Special holiday robes, plush toys for children, and a private photo shoot in matching pajamas create lasting memories. This whimsical experience is valued at approximately $85,000, inclusive of accommodations.For those looking to ring in the new year in grand style, the New Year’s Eve at Intercrest Cottage package offers a spectacular private celebration. Guests can host up to 25 friends with live music, gourmet canapés, a private bartender and open bar, festive décor, and a dramatic balloon drop at midnight. The evening is captured by a professional photographer, while exclusive perks include use of a BMW throughout the stay, a custom styling session, and a dazzling holiday light display at the cottage. This ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration is valued at approximately $115,000, inclusive of accommodations.“These packages are designed to create unforgettable holiday traditions with family and friends in the most magical setting imaginable,” said President & Managing Director of Ocean House Collection, Dant Hirsch. “We’ve combined the comforts of home with the pinnacle of five-star luxury to deliver celebrations that will be remembered for a lifetime.”Reservations for both packages are limited and available by inquiry to Rachel Costantino, Assistant Marketing Manager at rcostantino@ohcollection.com. For more information about the holiday events and happenings at Ocean House, visit oceanhouseri.com/the-holidays-at-ocean-house.For more information on happenings and events at Ocean House, visit oceanhouseri.com/events and visit oceanhouseri.com for reservations and details. Follow Ocean House happenings at @OceanHouseRI on Instagram and Facebook.# # #About Ocean HouseLocated on the scenic Atlantic coast in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, Ocean House was originally built in 1868 as a summer home attracting distinguished guests in the early 1900s. The grand Victorian hotel was a beach resort where generations of families and guests from America came ‘to summer.’ It closed in 2003 when it was deemed beyond repair, and in 2004 the concept of a new structure replicating the original exterior design was conceived. In 2010, it reopened after a $140M historic rebuild, and it features 49 guestrooms, 20 suites, and private cottage residences available for rent. Today, Ocean House is one of only 14 Forbes Five-Star hotels in the world, and a member of Relais & Chateaux.

