Calling All Fixers: Resource Depot Launches First-Ever REpair & REpurpose Café

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Do you have the lost art of tinkering? Can you sew a button, adjust a bike chain, or repair a broken clasp? Resource Depot , Palm Beach County’s nonprofit Creative Reuse center, is inviting local “fixers” to dust off their hidden skills and join its first REpair & REpurpose Café.This free, community-driven event will celebrate the art of repair, bring neighbors together, and give broken items a second chance instead of sending them to the landfill.A Call for FixersResource Depot is seeking friendly, skilled volunteers who can help with simple repairs, including: Sewing (patching tears, stuffed animals, hems, buttons); Jewelry fixes (jump rings, clasps, restringing); Eyeglass adjustments; Bicycles; Phone/electronics basics (screen protectors, minor fixes); and Small household items (easy, non-electrical fixes)“This is your chance to share your skills and show the community that repair can be simple, fun, and empowering,” said Jennifer O’Brien, Executive Director of Resource Depot. “Our goal is to revive the culture of repair and help people see that fixing something is often more rewarding than replacing it.”Why Volunteer?Fixers will play a vital role in helping neighbors extend the life of useful items—keeping them out of the waste stream while empowering community members to learn basic repair skills themselves. Volunteers will be part of Palm Beach County’s growing creative reuse movement, where creativity, sustainability, and community come together.What to ExpectAt the REpair & REpurpose Café, guests will bring in a broken item (within reason), and fixers will either teach them how to repair it or do the fix together. The emphasis will be on learning, sharing, and community connection. Resource Depot will provide tools and supplies as available. It is understood that not every item can be repaired. Liability waivers will be provided.Event DetailsWHEN: Saturday, October 11, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.WHERE: Resource Depot, 2508 Florida Avenue, West Palm Beach, FLCOST: FreeCONTACT: For more information or to sign up as a fixer, visit resourcedepot.org or contact Chelsea Passauer at cpassauer@resourcedepot.org.ABOUT RESOURCE DEPOTResource Depot is a creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and creativity through reuse and education programs. The nonprofit organization redistributes discarded items to teachers, artists, families, and other nonprofits, hosts workshops and community events, and collaborates with educators to integrate environmental awareness into programs. Learn more at https://www.resourcedepot.org

