Métis Crossing Marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with Remembrance, Resilience, and a Shared Path Forward

It’s not just about what happened in the past—it’s about what we’re doing right now, and what we’ll keep doing tomorrow. We carry this with us.” — Lilyrose Meyers, Knowledge Holder at Métis Crossing

On September 30, Métis Crossing will host a public event to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This day provides a vital opportunity for learning, reflection, and community connection as we honour the past and commit to building a better future together.The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation invites all Canadians to listen to the truths of Survivors and our shared history. At Métis Crossing, this day is one of solemn remembrance for the children who never returned home, a day to honour the profound resilience of Survivors, and a day to reaffirm our collective commitment to the generations who carry their legacies forward.As a place of cultural resurgence situated on the very lands where Métis ancestors lived and thrived, Métis Crossing is a living testament to the strength of the Métis spirit. On this day, we embrace our responsibility to share Métis voices, histories, and truths as a foundation for healing and understanding.We are honoured to welcome Senator Patti LaBoucane-Benson as our keynote speaker for this significant gathering. A proud Métis woman, scholar, and advocate for restorative justice, Senator LaBoucane-Benson brings a powerful voice to this day of reflection and action. Her words will help guide our shared journey forward, rooted in truth, responsibility, and hope."Truth and Reconciliation isn't just a day. It's every day. It's in how we treat each other, how we share stories, and how we listen—really listen," said Lilyrose Meyers, Knowledge Holder at Métis Crossing. "It's not just about what happened in the past—it's about what we're doing right now, and what we'll keep doing tomorrow. We carry this with us."Elder Meyers emphasized that reconciliation is a living process, one grounded in relationships and responsibility. "We don't move forward without looking back. And we don't heal without telling the truth."The event will feature opportunities for shared learning, cultural teachings, and guided reflection. All guests are encouraged to wear orange as a symbol of solidarity and awareness. Specific details about programming will be shared shortly, and all are welcome to participate with care and respect.Métis Crossing remains committed to its role as a cultural gathering place where truth is not only spoken but deeply felt. Our work does not begin and end on September 30—it is an ongoing, intentional journey rooted in relationship. Together, we walk the path of reconciliation, turning difficult truths into meaningful action and hope - every day.

